Mountain quail spreading their wings

Game bird populations can swing wildly.

Sometimes a wet spring and its resulting benefit to plant and insect communities can produce a boom. Sometimes the same wet conditions with a slightly different timing can wipe out young chicks and cause numbers to plummet.

The magic combination of conditions needed to produce abundant numbers of birds like chukars, gray partridge and valley quail seems to have occurred this year. There is even evidence that imperiled mountain quail have benefited.

“People who are avid hunters are seeing mountain quail in places they never have before,” said Joel Sauder, nongame biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston. “It may be an uptick year.”

There is no open season on mountain quail. But hunters in pursuit of other game birds, most notably chukars and Huns, or those after mule deer and elk, are the most likely people to run across the native birds. They favor the steep and brushy canyons and draws found above the lower Salmon River and Snake River in Hells Canyon — places few people venture. In the summer they move up in elevation and can often be found in brush fields and ponderosa pine forests. They drop down to grasslands during the winter.

Sauder was a recent eyewitness of a mountain quail. He was after mule deer in Unit 14 when he spotted one of the birds on a rocky outcropping.

His encounter, combined with an unusual number of reported sightings from hunters, some of which came from areas not necessarily known to hold the birds, prompted Sauder to issue a news release. His aim is to remind hunters they might encounter mountain quail and that the species can be easily mistaken for valley quail.

“It’s hard to identify them on the wing, you have fractions of a second,” he said.