OutdoorsNovember 24, 2024

Fish and Game seeks comments on black bear plan

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are seeking comments on the department’s draft Black Bear Management Plan for 2025-2030.

It is designed to give wildlife managers guidance as they work to protect and manage the state’s black bear populations and craft harvest regulations. The plan that will be in effect through 2030, and is available for review and comment at bit.ly/40Y6wgR.

Comments are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 3. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider approving in January.

Columbia wolf pack gets another chance

DAYTON — Washington Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind opted not to authorize lethal control of one or more members of the Columbia wolf pack.

The pack that roams the foothills and benches of the northwest slope of the Blue Mountains near Patit Creek in Columbia County has been deemed responsible for four confirmed and one probable attack on cattle since August. The ongoing attacks made the pack eligible for lethal control. However, Susewind determined that nonlethal and proactive measures designed to deter attacks on cattle weren’t fully employed.

