Fish and Game seeks comments on black bear plan

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are seeking comments on the department’s draft Black Bear Management Plan for 2025-2030.

It is designed to give wildlife managers guidance as they work to protect and manage the state’s black bear populations and craft harvest regulations. The plan that will be in effect through 2030, and is available for review and comment at bit.ly/40Y6wgR.

Comments are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 3. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider approving in January.