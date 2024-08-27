Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OutdoorsDecember 8, 2024

Outdoors briefs

Work on Winchester Lake Dam will result in water level drop

Work on Winchester Lake Dam will result in water level drop

WINCHESTER — Safety modifications to the Winchester Lake Dam will result in a 3-foot drop in the water level for the foreseeable future.

According to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release, breakaway walls on the dam’s spillway were removed recently. The walls that capture spring runoff held the lake level about 3 feet above the spillway. They were designed to fail and protect the dam’s integrity in the event that water overtopped the spillway. However, if they failed, the resulting surge of water could cause downstream flooding.

Without the walls, less water will be captured each spring. According to the news release, the lower lake level will minimally affect the lake’s fishery but some of its docks will now sit in shallower water.

The department plans to upgrade the dam and spillway in the future in the next five years.

Bighorn sheep survey planned this week along Joseph Creek, Grande Ronde River

HELLER BAR — Biologists from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will use helicopters to survey bighorn sheep herds along Joseph Creek and the lower Grande Ronde River on Thursday and Friday.

During the effort, a helicopter will fly at low elevations over the canyons carved by the river and creek. The routine surveys help the agency monitor the health of the Black Butte and Mountain View herds.

According to a news release from the agency, bighorns are highly susceptible to pneumonia spread by the Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae bacteria, or Movi for short. Herds throughout the greater Hells Canyon area have battled the illness. Over the past several years, a test-and-remove program has reduced the prevalence of the disease. However, it has not been eliminated.

“Bighorn herds in southeast Washington were impacted by a pneumonia outbreak in late 2023, which has spread among the herds along the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers, and more recently Movi was detected in Asotin Creek,” said WDFW Acting District Wildlife Biologist Mark Vekasy. “These surveys provide an opportunity to get a look at the bighorns in this area and determine the magnitude of the die-off compared to population estimates from last year.”

Officers seeking information about deer shot in parking lot of Orofino school

OROFINO — Idaho Fish and Game Conservation officers are seeking information about the shooting of a whitetail deer in the parking lot of the Orofino Elementary School on the evening of Nov. 26.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Conservation Officer Luke Guasco at (208) 921-7541 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation.

Bird count planned on the Palouse next weekend

PULLMAN — The Palouse Audubon Society will conduct its annual Moscow-Pullman Christmas Bird Count on Saturday.

The count is conducted in two parts, one in Idaho and one in Washington. Birders interested in participating on the Idaho side may contact Kas Dumroese at kas.birder@gmail.com. Birders interested in participating on the Washington side may contact Marie Dymkoski at Marie-Dymkoski@msn.com or Casey Lowder at casey.lowder@me.com.

A post-count social will be held at The Lumberyard Food Hall in Pullman.

Fly caster to speak at Moscow meeting this week

MOSCOW — Trisha Campbell, a certified fly casting instructor and Washington State Fly Fisher of the year in 2022, will be the guest speaker at the Clearwater Fly Casters meeting Wednesday.

Campbell will present “Baby and Juvenile Tarpon Fishing in Isla Arena, Mexico” to the group.

The meeting, held at the Best Western Plus University Inn, starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed by a $24 buffet dinner at 6:30 and Campbell’s presentation at 7.

Kelly Creek Flycasters to gather at Lewiston

Members of the Kelly Creek Flycasters will show slides and tell stories about their fishing trips and travels at the group’s meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston on Thursday.

The meeting starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a no-host dinner at 6 and the program at about 7. Visitors are encouraged to attend.

Related
OutdoorsDec. 8
Survey asks people how they use the Lower Snake River
OutdoorsDec. 8
10-year Montana study reveals moose insights, and some surpr...
OutdoorsDec. 8
Friends, gun dogs and grief
OutdoorsDec. 1
Cloverland and other Washington Sno-Parks won’t open this ye...
Related
Snowhaven gets its man
OutdoorsDec. 1
Snowhaven gets its man
First tracks: Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center hires its first full-time director
OutdoorsDec. 1
First tracks: Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center hires its first full-time director
Seattle’s ‘Dirtbag Diaries’ podcast shares outdoors tales in new book
OutdoorsDec. 1
Seattle’s ‘Dirtbag Diaries’ podcast shares outdoors tales in new book
Wolves, elk and aspen
OutdoorsNov. 24
Wolves, elk and aspen
Fostering a love of nature
OutdoorsNov. 24
Fostering a love of nature
Washington officials confirm CWD case in Spokane County
OutdoorsNov. 24
Washington officials confirm CWD case in Spokane County
Northern pike kept in check in northeast Wash.
OutdoorsNov. 17
Northern pike kept in check in northeast Wash.
Yellowstone’s Northern Range thick with black bears
OutdoorsNov. 17
Yellowstone’s Northern Range thick with black bears
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy