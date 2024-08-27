Outdoors briefs

Work on Winchester Lake Dam will result in water level drop

WINCHESTER — Safety modifications to the Winchester Lake Dam will result in a 3-foot drop in the water level for the foreseeable future.

According to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release, breakaway walls on the dam’s spillway were removed recently. The walls that capture spring runoff held the lake level about 3 feet above the spillway. They were designed to fail and protect the dam’s integrity in the event that water overtopped the spillway. However, if they failed, the resulting surge of water could cause downstream flooding.

Without the walls, less water will be captured each spring. According to the news release, the lower lake level will minimally affect the lake’s fishery but some of its docks will now sit in shallower water.

The department plans to upgrade the dam and spillway in the future in the next five years.

Bighorn sheep survey planned this week along Joseph Creek, Grande Ronde River

HELLER BAR — Biologists from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will use helicopters to survey bighorn sheep herds along Joseph Creek and the lower Grande Ronde River on Thursday and Friday.

During the effort, a helicopter will fly at low elevations over the canyons carved by the river and creek. The routine surveys help the agency monitor the health of the Black Butte and Mountain View herds.

According to a news release from the agency, bighorns are highly susceptible to pneumonia spread by the Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae bacteria, or Movi for short. Herds throughout the greater Hells Canyon area have battled the illness. Over the past several years, a test-and-remove program has reduced the prevalence of the disease. However, it has not been eliminated.

“Bighorn herds in southeast Washington were impacted by a pneumonia outbreak in late 2023, which has spread among the herds along the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers, and more recently Movi was detected in Asotin Creek,” said WDFW Acting District Wildlife Biologist Mark Vekasy. “These surveys provide an opportunity to get a look at the bighorns in this area and determine the magnitude of the die-off compared to population estimates from last year.”

Officers seeking information about deer shot in parking lot of Orofino school

OROFINO — Idaho Fish and Game Conservation officers are seeking information about the shooting of a whitetail deer in the parking lot of the Orofino Elementary School on the evening of Nov. 26.