Legislation eyes Fish and Game Commission turf

A pair of bills introduced in the Idaho Legislature would tread on the turf of the state’s Fish and Game Commission.

Senate Bill 1078 by Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, was held in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday and faces an uncertain future. It would strip the Idaho Fish and Game Commission of its authority to hire the director of the Idaho Fish and Game Department and hand it to the governor.

House Bill 196, written and introduced by Rep. Josh Tanner, a Republican from Eagle, would impose a five-year moratorium on doe hunting in units 19, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 52A, 53, 54, 55, 56 and 57. The bill cites low mule deer survival rates and low hunter success rates as reasons for the pause. It includes an exception allowing the commission and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to cull deer herds in chronic wasting disease hot spots.

Tanner did not respond to an interview request from the Tribune.

On Thursday, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted to not support the bill. During a phone interview, commissioner Don Ebert, of Weippe, said the commission, working with the department, is better suited to managing hunting seasons, which is part of its mandate.

“I think the game managers do a good job and I think they make whatever recommendations for good reasons,” he said. “I don’t know that the legislature should be doing game management, which is the charge of the commission. Let the department do what the department does. We are actually pretty good at it.”