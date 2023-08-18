Something out in the darkness was staring at them.

Nick Burson and Marc McPherson were on their way down from the summit of Mount Jefferson, a 10,502-foot volcano in the Oregon portion of the Cascade Range. It was late, sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. When they moved off trail to get around a downed tree, led by their headlamps, they spotted a set of glowing eyes, maybe 50 yards away.

