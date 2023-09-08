2023 spring duck counts are down

Hunters drawing down on ducks in the air is part of Minnesota tradition. (Dennis Anderson/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

 Dennis Anderson/Minneapolis Star Tribune

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The annual survey of waterfowl across prime North American breeding regions tallied 32.3 million ducks this year, down 7% from 2022 and down 9% from the long-term average.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its 2023 Waterfowl Population Status report recently based on surveys conducted in May and early June with help from the Canadian Wildlife Service and other natural resource agencies.