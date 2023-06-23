A brain disease affecting deer is found in Florida, the latest state to detect illness

White-tailed deer graze in the early morning at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve near Okeechobee, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2022. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

 Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

A deadly disease that plagues deer was recently detected in the remains of a road-killed deer in Florida — marking the first known instance of the illness found in the state, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Thursday.

The road-killed animal was a 4-year-old female whitetail deer in Holmes County. It is the state’s first known case of “chronic wasting disease,” a disease of the brain and central nervous system. The neuro-degenerative illness is fatal for deer, elk, moose, caribou and other members of the deer family. The disease has not been reported to be transferable to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recommended for you