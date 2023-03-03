Access for all: ‘It’s really important to get outside’

Tim Page, of Bellingham, climbs a rock face as his nephew Nathan Pettis, 15, belays on July 23, 2012, at John H. Shields Park in Spokane. A Spokane County plan hopes to renovate and clean up the park, making it more accessible for all. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)

 Tyler Tjomsland/Spokesman-Review

Born with a rare birth defect, one which prevented the formation of his sacrum, Tyler Byers has used a wheelchair his entire life.

The 40-year-old father of three is an avid racer; last year he completed six marathons. He kayaks and skis. He has climbed and generally looks to be outside, with his children, as much as possible.

