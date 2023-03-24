Scenery Chinook Salmon Making it up Dagger Falls - Middle Fork Salmon River Chinook Salmon at Dagger Falls, Middle Fork Salmon River, July 2011 Dagger Falls Middle Fork Salmon River Chinook Salmon Enrique Patino
Green sturgeon, a species that lives most of its life in salt water but spawns in freshwater, was judged to be “very highly” highly vulnerable to climate change, according to a NOAA Fisheries assessment.
Jack mackeral are seen schooling around Ship Rock on Catalina Island off the California coast in this NOAA photo. Mackerel will be moderately impacted by climate change.
Cowcod rockfish will be moderately impacted by changes to the California current brought on by global warming, according to the study.
The California Current circulates between the U.S.-Canada border to Baja California, Mexico.
An ancient combination of geography, sea flows and northwesterly winds that push off the West Coast of North America have made the ocean there especially rich in marine life.
The interaction produces the California Current, marked by a flow of cool water from north to south and abundant upwelling — a phenomenon that occurs when deep water rises to the surface and brings with it nutrients that feed creatures from the bottom of the food chain to the top.
But the current, that stretches roughly from just north of the U.S.-Canada border to Baja California in Mexico, is being and will continue to be affected by climate change. According to an assessment by federal scientists, the diverse array of commercially important species, from chinook salmon to rockfish that thrive in the nutrient-rich waters, will be negatively impacted as global warming brings changes to the system that include increased sea surface temperatures, a reduction in upwelling in some areas and an expansion of deep-water areas experiencing low oxygen levels.
“I think the most telling statistic was that of all the species that we’ve looked at — all 64 — there was only one species that the experts, on average, felt would be positively affected by climate change,” said lead author Michelle McClure, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries scientist at the agency’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center in Seattle. “So that the estimated impact for all the species that we looked at in the California Current was overwhelmingly negative or neutral, and about two-thirds is negative and about one-third neutral.”
That single species that will benefit is arrowtooth flounder.
Those with complex life histories are especially vulnerable. So too are species with low reproduction rates and those with small home ranges and that lack the ability to move with changing conditions. For example, some rockfish that have narrow ranges in areas experiencing low oxygen levels are expected to be negatively impacted. Species that are harvested at high rates or that face challenges not associated with the climate also are vulnerable.
The species most at risk, according to the assessment — “Vulnerability to climate change of managed stocks in the California Current large marine ecosystem,” published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science — are chinook salmon that spawn in inland rivers, including the Snake River and its tributaries in Idaho, Oregon and Washington, and green sturgeon, which live most of their lives in salt water but also are anadromous. They can be found up and down the coast but are more common off of Northern California.
“They’re just exposed to a whole host of different environmental factors because they travel between marine environments, and freshwater environments,” McClure said. “So in addition to dealing with the increased sea surface temperature and productivity of marine waters, they’re also dealing with warming fresh water.”
Other salmon species, lingcod, market squid, bluefin tuna, Pacific herring and several species of rockfish will be highly to moderately impacted.
It’s not all bad. Even though there will be changes to the current, its basic attributes will help mitigate some aspects of global warming.
“A lot of the models we looked at suggest upwelling will serve almost as an oasis in the face of a warming climate,” said Elliott Hazen, a research ecologist at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center in Monterey, Calif.
He said there could be an increase in upwelling in the northern part of the California Current and a decrease in the southern part. Increased upwelling can be a mixed bag. It brings nutrient-rich water to the surface but also can pull up water with low oxygen content.
But he said marine heat waves combined with periods of low upwelling could be more common. McClure said the assessment is intended to serve as a tool fisheries managers can access when looking at proposed actions that may affect individual species or steps they can take to help those species or the humans that depend on them adjust to climate change.
“If a species is judged to be very sensitive because it has very narrow early life history requirements, for example, and an action is proposed that would impact its early life history, you can say, for this particular species, that might not be a good idea,” she said. “It also gives a decent sense of relative vulnerability, you know, how much are various species likely to be affected by climate change and should we take a precautionary approach or are we likely to be relatively OK with this particular species.”