All the outdoors have to offer

Outdoor recreation is central to the culture of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, surrounding communities on the Palouse, Camas Prairie, Clearwater River Valley and beyond.

It is home to several outdoor businesses and is a destination for anglers, hunters, hikers, campers, rafters and jet boaters.

“You can literally, within 30 minutes of Lewiston, participate in any outdoor sport you want to participate in,” said John Roy, owner of the advertising and marketing firm John Roy and Associates. “That is why it’s a great place to live and work.”

Last summer, he and a friend were remarking that given the area’s outdoor bonafides, it’s strange there isn’t an annual outdoor expo to attract vendors and shoppers alike.

“Why don’t you do it yourself?” Roy’s friend challenged.

The LCCU Hells Canyon Outdoor Adventure Expo, presented by CCI Speer, sprouted from that modest seed. It will be held April 4-6 at the Nez Perce County Fair Building at Lewiston.

Roy sells for a living but when he started calling prospective vendors he found a receptive market. Nearly everyone said yes. It’s cliche, but Roy said the three-day event “sold itself.”