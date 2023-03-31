Angler: ‘I could tell it was something special’

Thomas Francis landed a 40.76 pound, 49-inches long and 26.5-wide northern pike while fishing on Hayden Lake March 21.

 Courtesy Thomas Francis

The catch, made by Thomas Francis, of Post Falls, set a new state record for northern pike.

