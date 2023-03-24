Anglers spot unusual site: a wolverine near Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Spend enough time on the water and you are bound to see some strange things.
This one is uber weird, even by Portland standards.
Two anglers fishing the Columbia River near the Rose City spotted a wolverine scrambling along the water’s edge Monday. Wolverine are rare and reclusive creatures. They normally live in remote mountain cirques and are known to avoid humans.
According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, it’s the first confirmed sighting in more than 30 years of a wolverine outside of the Wallowa Mountains in the state’s northeastern corner.
Wolverine are listed as threatened by the state of Oregon and are a perpetual candidate for protection under the federal Endangered Species Act. Photos taken by the anglers were shared by Cascadia Wild, a conservation group that conducts surveys for wolverine on Mount Hood.
Following the report, biologists from ODFW visited the site and documented wolverine tracks but didn’t see the animal or any other signs of it.
“Given the proximity to Portland, we were very surprised when this report came in and elated when we were able to verify the sighting,” District Wildlife Biologist Dave Keiter said. “We really appreciate the people who reported this rare occurrence and Cascadia Wild, who helped us confirm the report and begin monitoring efforts.”
According to the news release, the department, in partnership with Cascadia Wild, set up motion-sensitive trail cameras in the area and a bait station designed to collect hair samples.
Wildlife officials believe there are 250 to 300 wolverines in the northern tier of the contiguous United States. That includes animals in Idaho, Montana, Washington and Oregon. Wolverines require healthy snowpacks that persist late into the spring and don’t like development or persistent human presence.
According to the news release, it is likely the animal spotted near Portland was dispersing and seeking new territory. Wolverines, the largest member of the weasel family, can travel 30 miles a day, and biologists speculate the animal has moved on from the area.
