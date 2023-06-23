New bridge to be installed across Crooked Creek
TROY, Ore. — Contractors will install a new bridge across Crooked Creek on the Wenaha River Trail about 6 miles northwest of here.
New bridge to be installed across Crooked Creek
TROY, Ore. — Contractors will install a new bridge across Crooked Creek on the Wenaha River Trail about 6 miles northwest of here.
This project will reconnect sections of trail on either side of the creek, providing a safe stream crossing on a popular primary access point into the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness, according to a news release from the Umatilla National Forest.
Preliminary work is anticipated to begin this summer and will continue over the next several months. The bridge will be installed in the fall. This summer, contractors will be preparing the site by hauling in supplies and improving the bridge abutments. The bridge components will be flown into place by helicopter and installed on site. The construction work will require a portion of Wenaha River Trail 3106 be closed during implementation. Additional details regarding any temporary closures will be shared at a later date.
The old Crooked Creek bridge was destroyed by the 2015 Grizzly Bear Complex Fire. The forest received funding to replace the bridge through the Great American Outdoors Act.
Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club to hold silhouette match
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host its monthly silhouette match from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its shooting range near here.
The 18-bench side of the range will be reserved for match shooters until about noon, when it will be open to all shooters. The six-bench side of the rifle range and the trap range will be open to the public all day.
More information about the match is available by contacting Pat Lightfield at pjlightfield@gmail.com or (208) 305-5621.
The club also will host a bench rest match Sunday.
The 18-bench side of the range will be used by match shooters during the all-day match. The trap range and the six-bench side of the range will be open for public shooting. More information is available by contacting Paul Gylling at pgylling@gmail.com or (509) 553-1118
Latah Trail cleared after thunderstorm
TROY, Idaho — An Idaho Department of Lands firefighting crew quickly cleared a popular trail in Latah County following a thunderstorm earlier this month.
High winds that accompanied the storm blew over 19 trees that blocked the Latah Trail between Moscow and Troy. The Teaken Hand Crew cut and removed the windfalls, saving the county days of hard labor, and providing the firefighters with personal training, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.
“Our heroes don’t wear red capes, but occasionally they do wield chain saws,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.