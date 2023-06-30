Dworshak Trail closed because of leaky pipe
AHSAHKA — Dworshak Trail beneath Dworshak Dam has been closed because of a leak in a pipe supplying water to Dworshak and Clearwater hatcheries.
This trail offers picturesque views of Dworshak Dam and provides fishing access to the east side of the North Fork Clearwater River.
According to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers, agency employees and contractors are working on a plan to repair the leak while the line remains under pressure. The trail will remain closed until the repair work is completed.
The leak, which is losing 30 gallons per minute, is not posing a threat to fish at the two hatcheries that specialize in chinook salmon and steelhead trout. However, the pipe can’t be shut down without depleting water supplied to the hatcheries.
Dworshak Dam flows increasing today
AHSAHKA — Flows leaving Dworshak Dam will increase starting today, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
Because Dworshak Reservoir is now full, the agency will manage dam releases to match the amount of water flowing into the 55-mile-long artificial lake. Flows are expected to rise from about 1,600 cubic feet per second to between 3,000 and 4,000 cfs.
Flows are likely to increase beyond that range in the near future. Each year, the reservoir is lowered 80 feet between early July and mid-September as part of an operation to moderate water temperatures for the benefit of juvenile and adult salmon and steelhead moving through the lower Snake River. Fisheries managers attempt to keep the river at or below 68 degrees at Lower Granite Dam. The temperature was 63 degrees there earlier this week. Flows leaving the reservoir will be increased as both air and river temperatures begin to rise.
Authors will discuss ‘Lewis and Clark Among the Nez Perce’ today at Lolo Pass
LOLO PASS — Authors Allen Pinkham Sr. and Steven Evans will discuss and sign their book, “Exploring the Historical Legacy: Lewis and Clark Among the Nez Perce” at a book signing event here today.
The event, sponsored by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and Nez Perce Tourism, begins at 1 p.m. PDT at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center along U.S. Highway 12 on the Montana-Idaho state line.
Pinkham is a Nez Perce tribal member who co-authored “Salmon And His People.” He is a nationally recognized tribal historian and former chairperson of the Nez Perce Tribe.
Evans taught history for 33 years at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. His wife, Connie, is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, and he has deep connections with Native American communities. Evans is also the author of “Voice of the Old Wolf.”
Pinkham and Evans have been collaborating on this effort for more than a decade.
Pittsburg Landing Campground closed because of bear activity
WHITE BIRD — Pittsburg Landing Campground has been temporarily closed because of increased bear activity in the area, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Pittsburg Landing boat ramp and trailhead remain open.
“We’ve gotten reports of coolers being raided, as well as interactions with this bear at very close range with visitors,” said Sweyn Wall, recreation manager for the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
Officials at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are attempting to trap the bear. Wildlife biologists with both the Forest Service and Fish and Game recommended closing the campground.
“The timing is unfortunate with the holiday weekend and our peak boating season here, but visitor safety is our highest priority,” said Deputy District Ranger Jamey Basye.
Officials: Don’t let safety chains drag
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Transportation Department are reminding campers, boaters and others pulling trailers to make sure their safety chains are not long enough to drag on roadways.
Chains that dangle on pavement and other hard surfaces can spark and have been known to start wildfires. The agencies are also asking people to ensure the tires on their trailers are in good shape and not prone to blowouts.
“Flat tires on vehicles and trailers pose wildfire risks when metal rims scrape along asphalt, throwing sparks into roadside fuels like dry grass,” ITD director Scott Stokes said. “Before heading out, check your tire pressure and look for damage or wear that could lead to tire failure.”