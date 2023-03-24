Australia heat wave kills millions of fish

Thousands of dead fish are shown Sunday after washing up along the Darling River at the Menindee lakes, in outback New South Wales, Australia.

 Samara Anderson/AAP Image via AP

CANBERRA, Australia — Millions of fish have washed up dead in southeastern Australia in what authorities and scientists say is caused by floods and hot weather.

The Department of Primary Industries in New South Wales state said the fish deaths coincided with a heat wave that put stress on a system that has experienced extreme conditions from wide-scale flooding.

