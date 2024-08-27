Avalanche-injured skier saved by GPS on phone

A skier was caught in an avalanche in Colorado’s backcountry that left them too injured to ski back out of the forest, rescuers said.
They were partially buried and able to free themself from the avalanche debris, but their injuries prevented them from skiing out, Grand County Search and Rescue said on Facebook.
The avalanche was about 2 feet deep, more than 600 feet wide and ran about 800 vertical feet down one side of the peak, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
It happened Dec. 3 just after 3 p.m. on Mines Peak near Berthoud Pass. Rescuers tracked the skier’s location with GPS coordinates from their cellphone, officials said.
Once rescue teams arrived, they treated the skier’s injuries, including mild hypothermia, officials said.
The teams used a rescue toboggan and rope uphaul systems to haul the skier out of the backcountry and back to Highway 40 to transfer them to Grand County EMS, officials said. Photos show rescuers sliding the toboggan through deep snow in the dark.
“GCSAR encourages all backcountry adventurers to prioritize safety and preparedness,” officials said. “Essential gear, such as a rescue beacon, shovel, and probe, are crucial for self-rescue in avalanche situations. Additionally, it’s imperative to have the skills and knowledge to use this equipment effectively.”
The agency also encouraged people to check avalanche forecasts and conditions on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s website before venturing into the backcountry.
What to know about avalanches
Avalanches happen quickly and catch people by surprise. They can move between 60 and 80 mph and typically happen on slopes of 30-45 degrees, according to experts.
Skiers, snowmobilers and hikers can set off an avalanche when a layer of snow collapses and starts to slide down the slope.
In the U.S., avalanches are most common from December to April, but they can happen at any time if the conditions are right, National Geographic reported.
No one has died since slopes started opening in October and November, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. This was the first skier to get caught and partially buried this season.
People heading into snow should always check the local avalanche forecast at Avalanche.org, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, and have an avalanche beacon, probe and shovel ready.
“Emergency services are usually too far away from the scene of an avalanche, and time is important,” Simon Trautman, a national avalanche specialist, said. “A person trapped under the snow may not have more than 20 or 30 minutes. So, in a backcountry scenario, you are your own rescue party.”
If an avalanche breaks out, it’s best to move diagonal to the avalanche to an edge, Trautman said.
“Try to orient your feet downhill so that your lower body, not your head, takes most of the impact,” officials said. “You may also get into a tight ball as another way to protect your head.”