‘Average year’ for Washington watercraft inspections

Invasive mussels are caked on a license plate in this 2019 file photo. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

 Kathy Plonka/Spokesman-Review

The staffers at Washington’s watercraft inspection stations have been busy this summer.

Nick Ramsay, supervisor of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s boat inspection stations, said the agency’s four stations were on track last week to surpass 36,000 boat inspections.