Beware the emerald ash borer

Emerald ash borers are shown on a penny for size comparison.

 Missouri Dept. of Conservation

VANCOVER, Wash. — Federal, state and local tree experts are collaborating in preparation for the eventual arrival of the emerald ash borer, a pest that has killed tens of millions of ash trees nationwide.

“It’s really dire,” said Mariah Davis, U.S. Department of Agriculture pest survey specialist. “Emerald ash borers can cause up to 99 percent ash mortality in areas where they’re established.”

Tags

Recommended for you