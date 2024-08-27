Bird dog shows promise during rookie season

The final hunt of the season went about as well as most of the others.

I followed the dog with optimism, punching through sagebrush and cattails and willows, thinking there would eventually be a bird somewhere in the scablands that felt like flying within shooting range.

Several hours later, we returned home tired, cold and empty-handed.

Just like that, Wrigley’s rookie year was over.

His stats across several grouse and pheasant hunts this fall are underwhelming. A few pheasants were flushed, and he has a perfect record on retrieves — one for one.

That’s not much to brag about. But I couldn’t be happier with this goofy little yellow Lab.

My wife and I brought Wrigley home from the shelter about a year ago. He was 7 months old, and every dog owner knows what that means. The same cute little fur baby who was afraid to go down the stairs was also a maniac who turned his water bowl into a hockey puck, cardboard boxes into confetti and cat poop into food.

I began to wonder if he’d ever turn into a bird dog.

There were flashes of potential. He loved chasing balls and dummies. He didn’t disappear when off leash. When I showed him his first pheasant wing, he went nuts. (Yes, he destroyed the wing.)

I’d never trained a dog before, so I reached out to friends who knew more than I did. They gave me some hope. One friend who has turned two mixed-breed dogs into solid pheasant hunters said it’s possible to teach a dog anything, but it takes work.

Former Spokesman-Review Outdoors Editor Rich Landers gave me a copy of “The 10-Minute Retriever,” which schooled me on the basics and burned into my brain what seems to be the most agreed-upon tenet in dog training: All it really takes is 10 minutes a day.