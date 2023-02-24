Bird flu kills bear, skunk and cougar

Three animals in Colorado, each of them now dead, tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza that’s sweeping across the country, state wildlife officials said in a release.

The H5N1 variant of the bird flu is ravaging bird populations across the world. Mammals, including humans, also can catch it.