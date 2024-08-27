Birder spots rare, white red-tailed hawk

When a friend told him of a white bird of prey on his family’s property along Alpowa Creek last week, David Moen immediately assumed it was either a gyrfalcon or snowy owl.

While neither of the arctic birds are frequent visitors to the Lower 48 states, under the right conditions, they’ve been known to find their way this far south.

“Both of those depend on lemming populations crashing and severe winters in the north,” said Moen, an avid birder, apprentice falconer and conservation biologist for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Wildlife Division. “Those youngsters will come down and loop into Washington and the northern states in those conditions.”

Moen, battling daylight that was slipping away, quickly made his way to the area and located what he describes as a “glowing white bird” perched on a fence post.

Right away he knew his initial assumptions were wrong and this was something much more rare.

“Its profile was bulky up top and not streamlined,” thus a mismatch for a gyrfalcon, he said. “They have a narrow profile. They are just way more streamlined. I could tell this bird was top-heavy — meaning a larger head. Looking at it through binoculars, the beak was all wrong and the tail-to-body ratio was wrong for a gyrfalcon.”

He was looking at “a near fully leucistic red-tailed hawk.” Animals with leucism have reduced levels of melanin that often results in a blotchy white pattern. It is often confused with albinism which is the complete lack of melanin that results in an all white appearance and pink eyes.

This bird was dark-eyed and all white except for a few primary wing feathers and a few in its tail. Moen took a couple of pictures before losing light. He returned the next morning and was able to briefly find it again.