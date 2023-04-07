Boundary Waters gains international quiet designation

Pipestone Falls cascades down into Basswood Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 TNS

LOS ANGELES — With an official international dark sky area designation already awarded, Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now been named an official Wilderness Quiet Park thanks to its lack of human noise.

The award comes from the Los Angeles-based group Quiet Parks International. The BWCAW becomes only the second park — following Glacier National Park — to gain the quiet designation.