Inside outdoors briefs

Young to speak on fishing in the tropics at Flycasters meeting

Fishery scientist Bill Young will talk about fishing in the tropics at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday evening at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.

Young, an avid angler who works for the Nez Perce Tribe’s fisheries program, will deliver a presentation titled “From Bonefish To Barracuda: 25 Years Of Fishing The Tropics.”

The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed by a no-host dinner at 6 and Young’s presentation at 7. Visitors are welcome.

Steelhead return looks promising, says Idaho Fish and Game

Steelhead continue to emerge from a bad span that lasted about five years.