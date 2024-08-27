Forests plan full moon cross-country skiing at Lolo Pass
LOLO PASS — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will host full moon cross-country skiing nights on the Nordic trails here this winter.
The night skis that feature live music at the Lolo Pass warming hut are held on Friday nights nearest the actual full moon.
The first of the season was held Friday. Future editions are planned for Jan. 10 and Feb. 14. The warming hut at the pass will be open serving hot chocolate and tea.
“Full moon ski events are our most popular events of the year, so we have one planned for every month of winter this year. The hardest part of organizing the event is finding a band willing to perform in the unusual environment of our warming hut,” said lead Lolo Pass snow ranger James Sapp in a news release.
The Pack Strings, a favorite from last year’s full moon events who perform a mix of original and cover songs, will return to the warming hut Jan. 10. The Gravy Ladles, a Missoula-based band that combines bluegrass, blues, rock, reggae and funk, will make its Lolo Pass debut Feb. 14.
There is more than a foot of snow at the pass and many of the trails have been groomed.
Though the full moon may provide enough light for skiers, Sapp strongly advises visitors to bring a headlamp.