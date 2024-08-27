Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OutdoorsDecember 15, 2024

Briefly

Forests plan full moon cross-country skiing at Lolo Pass

LOLO PASS — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will host full moon cross-country skiing nights on the Nordic trails here this winter.

The night skis that feature live music at the Lolo Pass warming hut are held on Friday nights nearest the actual full moon.

The first of the season was held Friday. Future editions are planned for Jan. 10 and Feb. 14. The warming hut at the pass will be open serving hot chocolate and tea.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Full moon ski events are our most popular events of the year, so we have one planned for every month of winter this year. The hardest part of organizing the event is finding a band willing to perform in the unusual environment of our warming hut,” said lead Lolo Pass snow ranger James Sapp in a news release.

The Pack Strings, a favorite from last year’s full moon events who perform a mix of original and cover songs, will return to the warming hut Jan. 10. The Gravy Ladles, a Missoula-based band that combines bluegrass, blues, rock, reggae and funk, will make its Lolo Pass debut Feb. 14.

There is more than a foot of snow at the pass and many of the trails have been groomed.

Though the full moon may provide enough light for skiers, Sapp strongly advises visitors to bring a headlamp.

Related
OutdoorsDec. 15
Company offers hunters another testing option for chronic wa...
OutdoorsDec. 15
Report cites dysfunction of Washington Fish and Wildlife Com...
OutdoorsDec. 15
Yellowstone biologist takes birds under his wing
OutdoorsDec. 8
Outdoors briefs
Related
Survey asks people how they use the Lower Snake River
OutdoorsDec. 8
Survey asks people how they use the Lower Snake River
10-year Montana study reveals moose insights, and some surprises
OutdoorsDec. 8
10-year Montana study reveals moose insights, and some surprises
COMMENTARY: Friends, gun dogs and grief
OutdoorsDec. 8
COMMENTARY: Friends, gun dogs and grief
Snowhaven gets its man
OutdoorsDec. 1
Snowhaven gets its man
First tracks: Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center hires its first full-time director
OutdoorsDec. 1
First tracks: Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center hires its first full-time director
Seattle’s ‘Dirtbag Diaries’ podcast shares outdoors tales in new book
OutdoorsDec. 1
Seattle’s ‘Dirtbag Diaries’ podcast shares outdoors tales in new book
Wolves, elk and aspen
OutdoorsNov. 24
Wolves, elk and aspen
Fostering a love of nature
OutdoorsNov. 24
Fostering a love of nature
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy