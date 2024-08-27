Forests plan full moon cross-country skiing at Lolo Pass

LOLO PASS — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will host full moon cross-country skiing nights on the Nordic trails here this winter.

The night skis that feature live music at the Lolo Pass warming hut are held on Friday nights nearest the actual full moon.

The first of the season was held Friday. Future editions are planned for Jan. 10 and Feb. 14. The warming hut at the pass will be open serving hot chocolate and tea.