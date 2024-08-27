Sections
OutdoorsDecember 22, 2024

Outdoors briefs

Lewiston Tribune
Laurie Warren, of Council, Idaho, and her team approach the finish line for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 100-mile race at the Cascade Checkpoint on Friday in Cascade. Warren took home first place in the 100-mile race followed by Jesse Flory, of Hesperus, Colordao, and Carlleen Brehmer, of Boise.
Laurie Warren, of Council, Idaho, and her team approach the finish line for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 100-mile race at the Cascade Checkpoint on Friday in Cascade. Warren took home first place in the 100-mile race followed by Jesse Flory, of Hesperus, Colordao, and Carlleen Brehmer, of Boise. Lewiston Tribune file
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers are seeking information about a bull moose that was shot and left to waste along Zaza Road on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Tweaks made to Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, which starts in late January

CASCADE — Organizers of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge here plan several changes for the race that starts late next month.

The length of the race that serves as a qualifier for mushers hoping to run in the Iditarod has been shortened by 100 miles. Last summer, the Boulder and Lava fires torched a key bridge that had been used in previous races. The course will now be 200 miles long.

But the pre-race festivities will be lengthened. It will start with Sled Dog Week Jan. 27-31 featuring sled dog movies at the Ponderosa Center, a bingo night at Foresters, a trivia night at Broken Horn Brewing Co., all in McCall, and similar events in New Meadows and at Tamarack Resort.

The actual racing begins with stage races Jan. 29 and 30, followed by the traditional ceremonial start Feb. 2 and the main race Feb. 3. More information including a complete schedule of events is available at idahosleddogchallenge.com.

Race organizers are looking for volunteers. Those interested may visit the volunteer tab on the website.

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, which includes the Eagle Cap Extreme Jan. 22-25 near Joseph, Ore., and the Race to the Sky Feb. 7-11 near Helena, Mont.

Officers seeking information about bull moose that was shot and left to waste

WAHA — Conservation officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information about a bull moose that was shot and left to waste along Zaza Road on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area on Dec. 1.

The moose was found south of Larabee Road and was likely shot Nov. 29. None of the meat was salvageable.

Tips or information can be provided by calling the Idaho Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at (800) 632-5999 or conservation officer John McLain at (208) 827-1488. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Four cases of CWD confirmed in deer harvested in eastern Washington

SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed four new cases of chronic wasting disease in the Department’s Eastern Region, bringing the total cases in Washington to six.

According to a news release from the agency, all four of the recent cases were whitetail bucks harvested by hunters last month. Three of the deer were harvested within 5 miles of the first two positive cases in Spokane County in game management unit 124. The fourth was confirmed several miles north near Davis Lake in Pend Oreille County in GMU 117.

“As general season hunts just concluded in Region 1 on Dec. 15, there are still several samples awaiting testing at the lab from the areas where these recent cases were confirmed,” said Donny Martorello, chief of the Wildlife Science Division. “So, there is the potential that we could find additional positive cases.”

CWD is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy that infects members of the deer family and is fatal in infected deer, elk and moose.

