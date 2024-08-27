Outdoors briefs

Tweaks made to Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, which starts in late January

CASCADE — Organizers of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge here plan several changes for the race that starts late next month.

The length of the race that serves as a qualifier for mushers hoping to run in the Iditarod has been shortened by 100 miles. Last summer, the Boulder and Lava fires torched a key bridge that had been used in previous races. The course will now be 200 miles long.

But the pre-race festivities will be lengthened. It will start with Sled Dog Week Jan. 27-31 featuring sled dog movies at the Ponderosa Center, a bingo night at Foresters, a trivia night at Broken Horn Brewing Co., all in McCall, and similar events in New Meadows and at Tamarack Resort.

The actual racing begins with stage races Jan. 29 and 30, followed by the traditional ceremonial start Feb. 2 and the main race Feb. 3. More information including a complete schedule of events is available at idahosleddogchallenge.com.

Race organizers are looking for volunteers. Those interested may visit the volunteer tab on the website.

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, which includes the Eagle Cap Extreme Jan. 22-25 near Joseph, Ore., and the Race to the Sky Feb. 7-11 near Helena, Mont.

