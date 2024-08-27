Inside outdoors

Spring chinook fishing season will be topic of meetings next week

Idaho Fish and Game officials plan to hold public meetings starting next week to gather comments on the spring chinook fishing season.

Attendees can snack on pizza during the meetings at which fisheries managers will give a recap of last year’s spring and summer chinook fishing seasons and offer information about the expected strength of this year’s run and possible season structures.

The state typically attempts to offer fishing seasons that target hatchery chinook in the Clearwater River and its tributaries, the Snake River in Hells Canyon, and the Lower Salmon, Little Salmon and South Fork Salmon rivers.

Meetings will be held at the Riggins Community Center on Feb. 11, Idaho Fish and Game Office in Lewiston on Feb. 12 and Clearwater Hatchery near Orofino on Feb. 13. All of the meetings start at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Cross-country ski event planned at Palouse Divide

PALOUSE DIVIDE — Registration is open for the Bald Mountain Loppet cross-country ski event to be held here Feb. 22.

The 18-mile loop takes an average of about six hours to complete and the race will start between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.