Reminder: Out-of-state shed hunters need Idaho big game license

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding shed hunters who don’t live in the state that they need a nonresident big game hunting license to collect shed antlers here.

The rule went into effect on July 1, well after the shed hunting peak season in late winter and early spring.

The rule does not apply to residents. Out-of-staters younger than 12 years old don’t need a license to hunt shed as long as they are accompanied by a licensed adult.

According to a news release from the department, the rule is designed to protect wintering big game herds from the pastime that has grown increasingly popular. More information is available at bit.ly/4gsGSVz.

Clearwater Fly Casters auction planned Wednesday at Moscow

MOSCOW — The Clearwater Fly Casters is holding its Biennial Auction at the Best Western Plus University Inn here Wednesday.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar followed by a $21 buffet dinner at 6. The auction proceeds will benefit the group’s scholarship fund and various club activities.

Entry to the auction is open to anyone interested in attending and will feature items such as fly fishing gear, guided trips, custom rods and other prizes. A silent auction will be available throughout the evening.

Clarkston woman to speak at Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting

Trisha Campbell, of Clarkston, will speak about fly fishing for juvenile tarpon in Isla Arena, Mexico, at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday.