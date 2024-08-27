Reminder: Out-of-state shed hunters need Idaho big game license
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding shed hunters who don’t live in the state that they need a nonresident big game hunting license to collect shed antlers here.
The rule went into effect on July 1, well after the shed hunting peak season in late winter and early spring.
The rule does not apply to residents. Out-of-staters younger than 12 years old don’t need a license to hunt shed as long as they are accompanied by a licensed adult.
According to a news release from the department, the rule is designed to protect wintering big game herds from the pastime that has grown increasingly popular. More information is available at bit.ly/4gsGSVz.
Clearwater Fly Casters auction planned Wednesday at Moscow
MOSCOW — The Clearwater Fly Casters is holding its Biennial Auction at the Best Western Plus University Inn here Wednesday.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar followed by a $21 buffet dinner at 6. The auction proceeds will benefit the group’s scholarship fund and various club activities.
Entry to the auction is open to anyone interested in attending and will feature items such as fly fishing gear, guided trips, custom rods and other prizes. A silent auction will be available throughout the evening.
Clarkston woman to speak at Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting
Trisha Campbell, of Clarkston, will speak about fly fishing for juvenile tarpon in Isla Arena, Mexico, at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday.
The meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston will start with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a no-host dinner at 6 and Campbell’s presentation at 7. Campbell is active in Casting for Recovery and Fly Fishers International, and hosts fly fishing adventures through her company. Visitors are encouraged to attend.
Winners of Johnson Wilderness Education Grants announced
Winners of the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grants include programs at the Clearwater Valley Junior High School in Kooskia and the Nezperce School District.
The fund is administered by the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation and was established in 2019 in memory of Johnson, a former educator and wilderness ranger who was the first field staff member of the foundation and helped create its Wilderness Fellow Program.
Clearwater Valley Junior High received money to support its “Into the Wilderness” learning experience in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service at Wilderness Gateway Campground and the Lochsa Historic Ranger Station.
The Nezperce School District’s “Beyond the Horizon” program will give eighth graders there the chance to attend a four-day residential program at McCall Outdoor Science School.
Other grantees include an outdoor mentoring program at Bozeman, Mont., and an alternative high school at Boise.
In its first four years, the fund has provided about $27,000 to organizations in Idaho, Montana and Iowa in support of wilderness education.
Washington officials taking public comment on potential changes to hunting season
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting public comments on proposed hunting season rule changes as part of its annual hunting season setting process.
The rule changes pertain to deer, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, waterfowl, mountain lion and black bear seasons. The department is also accepting public comment on proposed rules meant to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease, including a proposal to implement a statewide deer, elk and moose feeding ban in Washington.
More information is available at bit.ly/3u7lG2S.