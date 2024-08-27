Sections
February 16, 2025

Inside outdoors briefs

Idaho Fish and Game meetings on big game season planned this week at Grangeville, Ahsahka

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is holding public meetings Tuesday at the Grangeville Senior Center and Thursday at the Clearwater Hatchery in Ahsahka at which people can learn about and comment on big game season proposals.

The season proposals are available at idfg.idaho.gov/comment and comments will be open through next Sunday.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set seasons during its March 26 meeting in Boise.

Volunteers sought for various summer duties at Dworshak

AHSAHKA — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking for volunteers to work in the area around Dworshak Dam and Reservoir this summer.

Open opportunities include campground hosts at Dent Acres and day use and maintenance positions at Dworshak Dam.

Volunteers are provided with a recreational vehicle site with full hookups and propane along with other amenities in exchange for 25 or more volunteer hours a week. Weekend and holiday work may be required. Volunteers must provide their own RV or lodging accommodations. Individuals and/or couples are welcome to apply. Schedules vary depending on location. All applicants must pass a background check.

More information is available at volunteer.gov or by contacting Michelle East at michelle.b.east@usace.army.mil, Mandy Barlow at mandy.j.barlow@usace.army.mil or by calling the Dworshak Dam Visitor Center at (208) 476-1255.

