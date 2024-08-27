Inside outdoors briefs

Flycasters meeting to feature winter steelhead presentation

Chris Duke, of Pullman, will talk about fly fishing for winter steelhead during a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.

Duke is an avid angler and executive director of the Phoenix Conservancy, a conservation organization.

The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed by a no-host dinner at 6 and Duke’s presentation at 7.

Visitor center slated for temporary closure

AHSAHKA — The Dworshak Dam Visitor Center will be closed through Thursday to accommodate staff-training. It will reopen at 1 p.m. Friday.

The boat ramps at Big Eddy and Bruce’s Eddy will remain open. The Dent boat ramp is scheduled for its seasonal opening March 17.

Dent Campground will open April 12.