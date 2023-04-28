Kids fishing day is next week near Orofino
OROFINO — Dworshak National Fish Hatchery and the Nez Perce Tribe will host a kids fishing day at Tunnel Pond near here from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next Friday.
The event is open to kids 13 and younger. Fishing gear, bait and ice to keep fish fresh will be provided. Arts and crafts and educational activities will be offered and food will be available for purchase from the Teweepuu Community Center as a fundraiser.
Parking is limited at the pond but a free shuttle service will take people to the event from Main Street Tire and Barney’s Food in Orofino.
Event details and the shuttle schedule can be found at: facebook.com/dworshakcomplex or by calling (208) 476-2238.
The pond is stocked with more than 1,000 rainbow trout. Kids can fish without a permit. The cost for adults is $5 for a day pass. Idaho residents can purchase an annual permit for $25. Nonresident annual permits cost $30.
Permits are available at Nez Perce Express II (near the Clearwater River Casino), Dale & Jill’s Sporting Goods in Kamiah, and the Orofino Marketplace and The Guide Shop in Orofino. Permits can be purchased online at nptfishpermits.com.
The daily bag limit during the event is three rainbow trout.
Dam on Idaho’s Zena Creek will be removed
YELLOW PINE — A dam on Zena Creek, a tributary to the Secesh and South Fork of the Salmon rivers in central Idaho’s Valley County, will be removed with $145,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
According to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, removing the dam and its concrete spillway, along with channel restoration work, will ensure there is enough water for fish even during periods of low flow. The creek is within the homeland of the Nez Perce people and critical habitat for chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout.
Two-day match planned at range near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a two-day bench rest match at its range near here Saturday and Sunday.
The 18-bench side of the range will be used by match shooters for the entirety of both days. The trap range and the six-bench side of the range will be open for public shooting. More information is available by contacting Paul Gylling at pgylling@gmail.com or (509) 553-1118.
Author to discuss book about dam building
MOSCOW — Author and activist Steven Hawley will read from his just-released book “Cracked: The Future of Dams in a Hot, Crazy World” from 7-9 p.m. May 9 at the 1912 Center here.
Hawley will discuss the book that covers the dam building boom of the 20th century and its environmental legacy. He will also reflect on the continuing debate about the lower Snake River dams.
Hawley wrote and produced the award-winning film “Dammed to Extinction,” which documents the plight of the Salish Sea’s endangered southern resident killer whales. “Cracked,” published by Patagonia Press, will be released Tuesday. It features a forward by David James Duncan, author of “The River Why” and “The Brothers K.”
The reading and release party is sponsored by the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute.
