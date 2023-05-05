O’Connor center open house and gun show is planned for Saturday in Lewiston
The Jack O’Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center will hold its annual open house and celebration that includes a gun show featuring historic and custom firearms and an outdoor writers forum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The open house and gun show run throughout the event and the writers forum will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The forum will be moderated by Wayne Van Zwoll and feature writers John Barsness, Lane Pearce, Dwight Van Brunt, Larry Weishuhn and Terry Wieland. There is no cost for the open house events.
The center will hold its annual banquet at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, at which Wieshuhn will be the featured speaker. Tickets for the banquet are $75.
More information about both the celebration and the banquet are available at jack-oconnor.org.
Big crowds could again cause closures of Illia Dunes and Boyer Park this weekend
LOWER GRANITE DAM — Illia Dunes and Boyer Park near here could close this weekend if the areas, which are popular with college students, reach capacity.
Last weekend, as temperatures pushed into the high 80s, people flocked to the areas along the banks of the lower Snake River. The Army Corps of Engineers closed Lower Granite Dam to crossing when the Illia Dunes parking area reached capacity. Boyer Park quickly filled and was closed to further occupancy. Electronic reader board signs were placed on Washington State Route 194 near Pullman to inform travelers of the closures.
According to a news release from the Port of Whitman County, which manages Boyer Park, the same thing could happen this weekend, depending on the number of beachgoers. However, daily high temperatures are forecast to be in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Fly fishing instructor Bob Bartlett scheduled to speak at Moscow meeting Wednesday
MOSCOW — Bob Bartlett, a Black fly angler, writer, film producer, researcher and storyteller, will speak Wednesday evening at a Clearwater Fly Casters meeting here.
Bartlett, a Vietnam veteran, taught at Gonzaga and Eastern Washington universities before retiring. He is a life member of Trout Unlimited and a fly fishing instructor. At the meeting, he will deliver “How I Got From There To Here: Tales From A Fly Angler In Black And White.”
The meeting at the Best Western Plus University Inn starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour and will be followed by a $21 buffet dinner and Bartlett’s presentation.
UI graduate student to speak on redband trout during Thursday meeting in Lewiston
University of Idaho graduate student Jon Masingale will be the guest speaker at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday evening at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Masingale will present “The Heart Of The Issue: How Different Redband Trout Populations Respond To Changing Temperatures.”
He received a scholarship from the fishing group. The meeting begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a no-host dinner at 6 and the presentation at 7.
