Sagebrush Shoot archery competition planned this weekend
The Hells Canyon Archers will host the Sagebrush Shoot on Saturday and Sunday at Hells Gate State Park near Lewiston.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. both days at the end of Loop C in the park’s camping area.
The cost for adults is $20 for one day or $30 for two days. A family pass can be purchased for $40 for one day or $50 for both days. Kids can participate for $10 to $20 depending on age and number of days. Kids 6 and younger can shoot for free.
Washington officials seeking comments on rules for those with disabilities
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking written comments on a proposal that would amend and clarify existing rules and establish new rules for people with disabilities.
“The proposed changes are intended to reduce barriers that may impede participation by people with disabilities by streamlining the administrative processes associated with these common requests,” said Larry Delgado, the agency’s diversity, equity, and inclusion manager, in a news release from the agency.
More information and online comment forms are available at bit.ly/3J09kzn.
Youth hunter challenge planned for Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host the Youth Hunter Education Challenge at its range near here Saturday morning.
The group will use the six-bench side of the range from 9 a.m. until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will be available for public shooting.
More information about the Youth Hunter Education Challenge is available by contacting Dave Pakula at (509) 780-8058 or spakula@gmail.com.
WDFW: It’s a good time to complete hunter ed
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging new and prospective hunters to complete hunter education before youth turkey hunting season opens April 1 and the general spring turkey season opens April 15.
“Now is a great time to complete hunter education because we are holding more in-person classes before the spring turkey hunting seasons,” said David Whipple, hunter education section manager for the agency. “Completing hunter education early in the year ensures that hunters can participate in turkey season and other hunting seasons throughout the year.”
The department offers both traditional, in-person hunter education classes as well as online options. More information is available at bit.ly/3mJvNsX.
