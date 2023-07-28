Empire Gulch Road closed because of active timber sale
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Forest Service Road 7015, also known as the Empire Gulch Road, just west of Eagle Creek on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest near here, is inaccessible to general traffic from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays because of an active timber sale.
The closure is designed to mitigate risk of falling rocks and trees and will last through next Friday, according to a Forest Service news release. The road will be open this weekend and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.
An alternate route that bypasses the closure is available by using Forest Service Road 7020, also known as the Torchlight Road, north and west of Road 7015.
Northwest River Supplies launching navigation app for paddlers
MOSCOW — Northwest River Supplies is launching PaddleWays, a navigation app built for paddlers.
According to a news release from the company that makes and sells equipment and clothing for sports like rafting and kayaking, the app is the first built specifically for paddlers. The company teamed up with onWater, makers of a water-based GPS navigation and mapping app, to launch the product.
“While other adventure sports have long benefitted from widely used mobile technologies, paddlesports has been left behind, until now,” says NRS Chief Marketing Officer Mark Deming. “Our vision for PaddleWays is to continue breaking down barriers to the outdoors, delivering the tools that help all paddlers access the information they need to get out on the water.”
Crooked River Road near Gnome to see temporary closures
OROGRANDE — Scheduled improvements to a bridge on the Crooked River Road near Gnome will lead to temporary closures of the route starting Aug. 8.
The road is expected to close from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 to Aug. 10. The road could also close from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 if necessary to complete the project. The work is being done by Norstrand.
