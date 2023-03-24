Idaho will expand cull beyond Slate Creek to contain CWD spread
WHITE BIRD — Idaho Fish and Game officials are expanding the cull of deer near Slate Creek to adjacent drainages and to a small area across the Salmon River.
Through Monday, the agency had killed 375 deer and eight elk in the lower end of the Slate Creek drainage as part of an effort to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease.
According to a news release from the agency, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission authorized expansion of the program into John Day Creek and McKinzie Creek and the collection of a small number of samples in Hunting Unit 18 across the Salmon River from Slate Creek.
Through Monday, 21 of the animals had tested positive for the fatal neurological disease, but some results were still pending.
The disease was discovered at Slate Creek during the fall of 2021. It was the first time it has been detected in the Gem State, and thus far the disease hasn’t been found elsewhere in Idaho.
The program is designed to thin the number of deer in the area so the disease is less likely to spread. The carcasses of animals that test negative for the disease are being donated to food banks.
WDFW public meeting on fishing seasons is Wednesday in Kennewick
KENNEWICK — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a public meeting here from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss salmon and steelhead seasons in the central and eastern regions of the state.
Part of the annual North of Falcon salmon season-setting process, the meeting will address fisheries for the Columbia River upstream of McNary Dam and the lower Snake River. Fisheries managers will present forecasts and season proposals, and take public comments. They also will cover the geographical allocations of spring chinook harvest from the mouth of the Columbia River to the Snake River.
The meeting will be held at the Kennewick Irrigation District office at 2015 S. Ely St.
Idaho spring chinook season details
Idaho’s spring chinook season will open on parts of the Clearwater River, lower Salmon and Snake rivers April 21.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the season last week.
The Clearwater River and its Middle and South forks will be open seven days per week. The North Fork of the Clearwater River will be open Thursdays through Sundays. Anglers fishing the Clearwater and its tributaries will be able to keep as many as four chinook, including jacks, but only one may be an adult fish.
The lower Salmon River will be open seven days per week from Rice Creek Bridge below Cottonwood to the boat ramp at Vinegar Creek east of Riggins. The Little Salmon River will be open from its mouth at Riggins to the U.S. Highway 95 Bridge at Smokey Boulder Road. The Snake River will be open daily from Dug Bar to Hells Canyon Dam. The daily bag limit on the lower Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers is four hatchery chinook per day, with a maximum of two adult fish.
Anglers on the Clearwater River and its tributaries are expected to have a harvest share of about 2,500 adult fish. Anglers fishing on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers will be able to harvest about 3,800 adult fish. And there is projected to be about 700 chinook available for harvest near Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River.
No public crossing of dam Tuesday
KAHLOTUS, Wash. — Lower Monumental Dam on the Snake River will close to public crossing Tuesday to allow for routine maintenance.
Crossing of the dams normally is available once an hour, on the half-hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Public dam crossings are available also at Lower Granite Lock and Dam and Little Goose Lock and Dam.
Work to limit Little Goose crossings
STARBUCK, Wash. — Officials at Little Goose Lock and Dam on the Snake River are limiting public dam crossings to passenger vehicles only, between Monday and April 1, to perform repairs on top of the dam. Motorists crossing during the work may be subject to delays.
Normal crossing hours are once an hour, on the half-hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Silhouette match set for Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host its monthly silhouette match from 9 a.m. to noon at its shooting range near here Saturday.
The 18-bench side of the range will be reserved for match shooters until about noon, when it will be open to all shooters. The six-bench side of the rifle range and the trap range will be open to the public all day.
More information about the match is available by contacting Pat Lightfield at pjlightfield@gmail.com or (208) 305-5621.
Army Corps seeks volunteers hosts
POMEROY — The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking people to serve as volunteer hosts and groundskeepers at Lower Granite Dam north of here.
According to a news release from the agency, volunteers will be provided with a recreational vehicle site with full hookup and propane near the dam in exchange for about 25 hours of work per week. Weekend and holiday work is required.
More information is available at bit.ly/3KaoCUh.
Shooting match planned for Sunday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a bench rest shooting match at its range near here Sunday.
Match shooters will occupy the 18-bench side of the range from 9 a.m. to close. The rest of the range will be available to nonmatch shooters.
Forest Service taking comments on Pacific Northwest trail plan
PORTLAND, Ore. —The U.S. Forest Service has announced the launch of a public review and comment period for a draft plan and environmental assessment for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.
The trail, known as the PNT, is a congressionally designated route that stretches approximately 1,200 miles from Glacier National Park in Montana to Olympic National Park in Washington. The Forest Service is the lead federal agency responsible for its administration.
Once completed, the plan will be signed by the Pacific Northwest Regional Forester and submitted to Congress. The chief of the Forest Service is responsible for approving the plan, and a court order has set a deadline of Dec. 31 for its completion.
The plan and other associated documents are available at bit.ly/3TDs0tN. The comment deadline is April 17.
Quota reached for river otters in Clearwater Region
Trappers reached the quota for river otter harvest in Idaho’s Clearwater Region on March 13, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release.
By regulation, the river otter trapping season for the region closed three days later. Any otter trapped in the Clearwater Region after 11:59 p.m. March 16 must be surrendered to the agency, according to the news release.
Hunter ed classes offered in Idaho
Prospective hunters can sign up for one of several Idaho hunter education classes on the Idaho Fish and Game website.
Classes are available at Deary, Juliaetta and Lewiston in April and June. More details are available at bit.ly/3GByHUZ.