IDFG still taking public comment on proposed chinook fishing rules
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is continuing to accept public comments on the agency’s proposed spring chinook fishing regulations.
State, tribal and federal fisheries managers in the Columbia River basin are forecasting nearly 200,000 springers bound for areas upstream of Bonneville Dam will enter the mouth of the Columbia River, including 85,900 bound for the Snake River.
Idaho is estimating anglers in the Clearwater River and its tributaries will be able to harvest about 2,700 adult spring chinook. Anglers targeting Rapid River Hatchery spring chinook in the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers will be able to catch about 3,800 adult spring chinook.
Information about season structures and comment opportunities are available at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/chinook/proposals-2023. The deadline is Sunday.
WDFW plans public meetings to set 2023-24 salmon seasons
OLYMPIA — Fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will hold a series of public meetings over the coming weeks during its annual salmon season setting process.
It begins with a statewide forecast meeting next Friday. Input from recreational and commercial fishers and others interested in salmon fishing will be considered while state fishery managers partner with tribal co-managers to craft the 2023-24 fisheries.
“We know Washington anglers look forward to salmon seasons each year, with many planning trips well in advance, and the season-setting process is a crucial time for the public to engage as we work alongside tribal co-managers” said Kelly Susewind, director of the agency. “The process is about cooperation and collaboration. We’re committed to providing sustainable fishing opportunities balanced with salmon conservation needs. We are continually working to improve fisheries management in the interest of salmon, recreational and commercial fishers, and the communities that depend on the salmon resource.”
Fisheries managers will present initial salmon forecasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Friday at the Lacey Community Center, in Lacey, Wash. The meeting can be viewed online at bit.ly/3lUqLJL.
More information about that meetings and several to follow plus opportunities to comment are available at bit.ly/3Kxg1eE.
Shooting match is Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a silhouette match at its range near here Saturday.
Signups start at 9 a.m. and shooting will commence a short time later. The 18-bench side of the range will be used by match participants and the six-bench side will be open for nonmatch shooters. More information is available by contacting Pat Lightfield at (208) 305-5621 or pjlightfield@gmail.com.
Wildlife group’s annual wild game banquet is next week
MOSCOW — The Latah Wildlife Association will play host to its annual wild game banquet at the Latah County Fair Building here March 4.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet starts at 6. The event, which took a two-year break because of the COVID-19 virus, will include live and silent auctions and guest speakers centered around the covered-dish game feed.
Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Habitat Biologist Deborah Monzingo and University of Idaho Senior Fire and Ecology Instructor Heather Heward will speak during the event. The Old Time Fiddlers will play music.
Proceeds from the auction will be used to benefit wildlife and wildlife habitat.
