Traffic delays expected during helicopter logging work near Harpster
HARPRSTER — Helicopter-aided logging may lead to brief traffic delays on Idaho State Highway 14 along the South Fork of the Clearwater River starting next week.
According to a news release from Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, a traffic light will be used to shuttle traffic through a helicopter landing zone, starting as soon as Monday.
The logging is associated with the Black Helicopters Project, which is designed to reduce the intensity of future fires.
“Helicopters are a great tool for removing dead and dying trees in areas where building roads is not desirable or possible,” said Cheryl Probert, supervisor for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, in a news release. “Using this tool to reduce fuels along the Forest boundary will allow us to use prescribed fire on about 15,000 adjacent acres in critical fireshed.”
Wawawai boat ramp reopened
WAWAWAI — The boat ramp on the Snake River here has reopened after being closed for repairs in June, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The ramp, 28 miles west of Clarkston, was closed after an inspection revealed four broken concrete segments. A maintenance crew was able to remove the hazard to reopen the launch, but boaters are advised to be cautious when using the ramp.
