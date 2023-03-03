Representative of environmental institute to speak at group’s meeting
MOSCOW — Tom Lamar of the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute will be the guest speaker at a Clearwater Fly Casters meeting at the Best Western Plus here Wednesday.
The meeting opens with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed by a $21 buffet meal at 6:30. After the meal, Lamar will speak about the history and mission of the environmental institute.
Boating safety course will be offered March 19 in Lewiston
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free boating safety course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 in Lewiston.
The class, which will be held at the sheriff’s office at 1150 Wall St. in North Lewiston, will cover Idaho boating laws, offer a number of safety tips and is recommended for both kids and adults. Those who would like more information or to register may contact Deputy Derrick Wilkinson at derrickw@co.nezperce.idaho.us or (208) 750-2088, ext. 4532.
Fishing guide will speak Thursday at Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting
Alaska fishing guide Bruce Susinger will be the guest speaker at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
The meeting begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by a no-host dinner and Susinger’s talk, “Beyond Salmon: Flyfishing for a variety of fishes in Alaska.” He will discuss various species, such as steelhead, char, graying and pike, and the best fishing techniques and flies for each.
WDFW announces planned survey of Blue Mountains elk herds
ANATONE — Biologists for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be conducting helicopter surveys of elk over the Blue Mountains of Washington in the coming weeks.
According to a news release from the agency, the work helps monitor the size, age and class structure of elk herds.
Surveys are scheduled to begin next week between Walla Walla and Asotin but are weather dependent.
The Blue Mountains elk herds play an important role in the region’s ecosystems and provides the public with hunting and wildlife-viewing opportunities, according to a news release from the agency. Elk numbers have dropped in recent years because of several factors, including cougar predation, harsh winters and summer drought.
New bypass route will be available in Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail
OLYMPIA — An eastern Washington section of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail will become more contiguous, allowing trail users to avoid a 19-mile detour between Ralston and Marengo.
According to a Washington State Parks news release, the new Cow Creek Trestle Bypass will open seasonally from March 1 to Oct. 31, thanks to a mutual agreement between State Parks and private landowners, TDH Properties.
The route spans nearly 5 miles between mileposts 1930 and 1935 and connects the east and west sides of the missing Cow Creek Trestle.
The bypass road sits on private ranch land, and cattle regularly graze in the area. Travelers are asked to stay on the designated trail, close gates behind them and steer clear of cattle and wildlife. Camping, hunting, fishing, firearms, fires, wood gathering and motorized vehicles aren’t permitted on the private land. The bypass may be used only to connect to the Palouse to Cascades Trail from Ralston or Marengo. Signage and fencing will guide hikers, cyclists and equestrians. More information is available at bit.ly/3ZvWwHI.
Youth Hunter Education Challenge event is scheduled for Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host the Youth Hunter Education Challenge at its range near here Saturday morning.
The group will use the six-bench side of the range from 9 a.m. until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will be available for public shooting.
More information about the Youth Hunter Education Challenge is available by contacting Dave Pakula at (509) 780-8058 or spakula@gmail.com.
Deferred sentence for Montana woman who shot puppy, not wolf
KALISPELL, Mont. — A northwestern Montana woman has been given a six-month deferred imposition of sentence after pleading no contest to a charge alleging she shot a 6-month-old husky puppy believing it was a wolf.
The misdemeanor animal cruelty case drew international attention because the woman posted an image of the puppy, which she had skinned, on social media and bragged that she’d shot a young wolf.
As part of Tuesday’s plea agreement, Justice of the Peace Eric Hummel ordered the woman to complete an online hunter safety course and surrender the rifle she used to kill the puppy for six months, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
The husky was among a group of dogs and puppies that had been abandoned on national forest land in northwestern Montana in mid-September 2022, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has said.
The county’s animal shelter cared for the dogs and treated them for a viral infection before they could be adopted.