Hells Canyon campground reopens after bear’s departure
PITTSBURG LANDING — The Pittsburg Landing Campground has reopened, according to a news release from the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
The campground was closed because of increasing conflict between visitors and an adult bear that had become habituated to human food, Sweyn Wall, recreation manager for the area, said in a news release.
“Our crews have been closely monitoring this situation,” Wall said in the news release. “It’s been several weeks since the bear was last seen near people. It has been observed eating natural food sources, which is a good sign.”
In an effort to balance visitor and wildlife safety with recreation access, the forest is requiring proper food storage in the Pittsburg Landing area. Visitors will need to store and use food items and other attractants in a “bear-resistant manner.”
“Proper storage of food, trash, and other attractants is an important component of our decision to re-open Pittsburg Landing Campground,” said Jamey Basye, Hells Canyon National Recreation Area Deputy District Ranger. “Minimizing readily accessible food sources for wildlife will help reduce some of the safety concerns that led to the campground closure in June.”
A copy of the food storage guidelines can be found at bit.ly/3pVbrPz.
Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation plans summer social next week at Lewiston bar
The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation will host its summer social from 4-7 p.m. next Friday at Shooters Sports Bar in Lewiston.
Attendees will watch the 32nd annual Idaho Bighorn Lottery Tag Drawing, which will be streamed live from Idaho Falls. The event also will feature bighorn sheep videos showcasing the group’s efforts to conserve wild sheep and the habitat they need. It will include a raffle, food and time to socialize.
The event is open to anyone interested in wild sheep and sheep hunting. The group, which works to preserve sheep habitat and fund research aimed at mitigating a persistent disease that can hammer bighorn herds, is recruiting new members.
Wallowa-Whitman forest officials plan open house at Riggins
RIGGINS — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will host an open house at the Riggins Community Center from 6-8 p.m. Monday to discuss local projects in the greater Hells Canyon areas.
Forest Supervisor Shaun McKinney, Deputy Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello and other officials from the forest will attend the meeting.
LCSC program offering equipment rentals at Hells Gate
Lewis-Clark State College’s Outdoor Adventure program will continue to rent kayaks, standup paddleboards and float tubes at the Hells Gate State Park’s day-use area through the end of this month.
According to a news release, the rental office is open Thursday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kayaks and paddleboards rent for $15 the first hour and $10 for each additional hour, while float tubes are $5 for the first hour and $2 for each additional hour. LCSC students with a valid student ID receive a discount.
“We are excited to bring this program to Hells Gate State Park, a beautiful and popular destination in our area,” said Jacob Crist, coordinator for LCSC Outdoor Adventures. “We believe that water sports are a great way to enjoy the outdoors, have fun, learn something new, and stay healthy. We look forward to serving the community and providing them with a great experience on the water.”
Additionally, the LCSC Outdoor Adventures program provides multiday rentals through its Float-n-Tote Rental Center on the college’s campus in Lewiston. Rental equipment includes rafts, canoes, kayaks, tents, backpacks, cross-country skis, snowshoes, coolers, stoves and other accessories for time on the water, trail or snow.
More information is available at bit.ly/3NXF1Mj.
Repair work on Selway River Road will delay traffic
LOWELL — Motorists traveling the Selway River Road may experience delays lasting up to two hours starting today as work continues on repairs to the popular route.
The roadway was damaged 1 mile from its junction from U.S. Highway 12 by a rock and debris slide on July 15, 2022.
Moose Creek District Ranger Ron Tipton said in a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest that the delays will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The road is being repaired by Debco Construction of Orofino and the work is slated to last six to eight weeks. During the work, traffic control measures will be implemented and actual delay times and durations will vary depending upon safety conditions, according to the news release. When the repairs are finished, the damaged section of the road will be repaved.
Portion of road near Waha closed for repairs
WAHA — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has closed a portion of Homestead Loop Road near here to accommodate a project that will lead to improved access.
The last stretch of the road that leads to land managed by the department has become rough and narrow. Planned work includes the addition of water bars to help reduce erosion and widening of corners so the road can be used by people pulling horse trailers. The road provides hiking and horseback riding access to the Captain John and Madden Creek areas.
It will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the work that is slated to last until Sept. 15.
Registration open for women’s fly fishing clinic
The Kelly Creek Flycasters and Idaho Department of Fish and Game are holding a women’s fly fishing clinic that culminates with a two-night fishing trip on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
Classroom sessions that include casting lessons will be held from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23, 30 and Sept. 6. The fishing trip will be held Sept. 9-10.
The clinic is designed for beginners but fly anglers of all abilities are welcome. It will include hands-on instruction in fly casting, basic education about fly fishing rods, reels and lines; stream entomology; gear and clothing; fish habitat; reading the water; and how to catch fish.
The cost is $75 per student. Girls between the ages of 13 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Fly rods and reels will be available for students to use but all other gear, such as waders and wading boots and camping equipment, must be supplied by the students.
The registration deadline is Aug. 23. More information is available by contacting Laura Rogers at lsusanrogers@gmail.com or (509) 780-3132.
National forests enact restrictions to stave off accidental blazes
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman and John Day national forests have implented an additional level of restrictions meant to guard against accidental wildfires.
According to a Forest Service news release, campfires are now allowed only in developed campgrounds and recreation sites. Gas stoves and heaters can be used. Chain saws can only be operated with a permit. Generators are allowed if they are placed in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that has been cleared of burnable material. Smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles, buildings and developed recreation sites or when stopped in an area cleared of all flammable material. Motor vehicles are limited to designated roads and trails.