Tours being offered to mark the Dworshak Dam’s 50th anniversary
AHSAHKA — The Army Corps of Engineers is offering tours of Dworshak Dam and Powerhouse to mark the 50th anniversary of the dam’s construction on the lower North Fork of the Clearwater River.
The tours will be available at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. by reservation only on Saturdays from June 17 to July 29 with the exception of July 1. They will offer visitors an up-close look at the dam’s hydroelectric plant and interior.
Reservations can be made by calling the Dworshak Visitor Center at (208) 476-1255. Visitors 18 years and older will need photo identification to enter the dam and must be American citizens. Visitors won’t be allowed to bring weapons, purses, bags, cameras, cellphones, briefcases or similar items into secure areas of the dam.
Wawawai Landing boat ramps closed for repairs
WAWAWAI LANDING — The boat ramp here has been closed for repairs, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The ramp, 28 miles west of Clarkston, is one of several that provide boat access to the lower Snake River. Ramps at nearby Blyton Landing and Nisqually John Landing remain open.
Free Fishing Day events are planned for this weekend at Evans Pond and Rainbow Lake
The Asotin County Sportsmen’s Association and Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest will host Free Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday.
Gatherings open to kids age 14 and younger will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at West Evans Pond, west of Clarkston, and at Rainbow Lake along the Tucannon River on Sunday. Both events will feature raffles, free hot dogs and pop, and prizes for the largest and smallest fish caught.
Extra fishing rods and reels will be available for kids who don’t have their own and fish-cleaning stations will be staffed to help children prepare their catches for consumption.
Free fishing events planned in the Clearwater region
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and several partners, including the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, will play host to Free Fishing Day events throughout the Clearwater region Saturday.
In Idaho, anglers 14 and older must have fishing licenses, but the requirement is waived during Free Fishing Day.
Special events geared toward kids are planned for 9 a.m. to noon at Mann Lake near Lewiston, Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy, Deer Creek Reservoir near Pierce, Kiwanis Pond at Lewiston, Soldiers Meadow Reservoir on Craig Mountain between Waha and Winchester, Fenn Pond near the Moose Creek Ranger Station along the lower Selway River southwest of Lowell and Wilkins Pond near Grangeville. More information is available at bit.ly/43uN5KX.
Youth Hunter Education Challenge set at Lapwai shooting range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host the Youth Hunter Education Challenge at its range near here Saturday morning.
The group will use the six-bench side of the range from 9 a.m. until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will be available for public shooting all day and the six-bench side will be available in the afternoon.
More information about the Youth Hunter Education Challenge is available by contacting Dave Pakula at (509) 780-8058 or spakula@gmail.com.
