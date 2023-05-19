Domestic sheep, goats barred from Hells Canyon National Recreation Area to protect bighorns
BAKER CITY, Ore. — In a move to protect bighorn sheep, the U.S. Forest Service has restricted the use of domestic sheep and goats within the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest issued an order that prohibits “possessing, storing, or transporting any domestic sheep or goat” in the area.
Bighorn sheep are at risk of contracting pneumonia from domestic sheep and goats.
“The effects of domestic sheep and goat exposure on bighorn populations can take several forms, including high mortality rates in lambs and chronic or sporadic adult mortality,” said Jamie Ratliff, wildlife program manager on the forest.
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a civilian marksmanship program and modern military rifle match Saturday at its shooting range near here.
The match starts at 9 a.m. and will last until about noon. Competitors will use the 18-bench side of the range during the match, but the six-bench side will remain available to nonmatch shooters. The entire range will be open once the match concludes.
Outdoor Learning Grants available to Washington public school students
OLYMPIA — Organizations offering outdoor education experiences for students can apply for grants from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office.
According to a news release, the Outdoor Learning Grants program is intended to help develop and support educational experiences for Washington public school students. Applications are being accepted now, with pre-application due June 15 and final applications due July 13. More information is available at bit.ly/3odHUQh.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.