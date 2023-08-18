Logging project near Elk City will cause travel delays
ELK CITY — Logging activity related to the Sad SOB Timber Sale north of here will lead to travel delays as long as four hours through Nov. 15 on roads 443 and 464, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Road 443 is also known as the American River-Selway River Road and Road 464 is also known as the Boundary Ridge Road.
Delays can be expected in the area where the two roads meet and on nearby Road 356.
Idaho Fish and Game Commission awards thousands in grants
BOISE — Grants recently awarded by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission will fund bighorn sheep disease research, the control of noxious weed treatment in the Kelly Creek area of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and an ongoing program that reimburses wolf trappers for their expenses.
Commissioners awarded nearly $25,000 to the Foundation for Wildlife Management. The group pays wolf trappers $1,000 to $2,000 for each wolf they trap from areas designated by the department as suffering high rates of wolf predation on elk or livestock.
The commission gave $10,000 to the Great Burn Conservation Alliance to control weeds in the Kelly Creek drainage. The Wild Sheep Foundation will receive $5,250 to test bighorns for a disease that causes ewes to abort fetuses.
Wilderness area expanded along Salmon River
The Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area has expanded slightly following a donation from the Wilderness Land Trust.
According to a news release from the organization, it purchased the 38-acre Surprise Lode mining property in 2021 and transferred the land to the Forest Service. The property sits along the Salmon River about 25 miles upriver from the Vinegar Creek Boat Launch. It sits next to a 37-acre property the trust acquired and transferred to the agency in 2017.
Prior to the transfer, the organization removed mining equipment and structures from the property.
Grant money will be used to replace highway culverts
The Idaho Transportation Department and partners like the Nez Perce Tribe and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are getting $7 million to replace highway culverts that prevent fish like salmon and steelhead from reaching spawning habitat.
The grants are part of $196 million going to 59 tribal, state and local governments to address problem culverts and other barriers to fish passage, according to a news release from the Federal Highway Administration. The work will improve access to about 550 miles of stream and is phase one of a five-year commitment funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The transportation department will get $3.15 million to replace five culverts on Idaho State Highway 14 along the South Fork of the Clearwater River, about $1 million to replace the Castle Creek Culvert, also along Highway 14, and $2.29 million to replace a culvert along U.S. Highway 12 along the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River at Big Smith Creek. The state agency will get $545,000 to replace a culvert where Tower Creek crosses U.S. Highway 93 north of Salmon.
Washington received more than $58 million to address problem culverts, mostly in the Puget Sound region.