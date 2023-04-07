EWU student to speak about fly fishing on Snoqualmie River
MOSCOW — Eastern Washington University student Collin Sprenkle will talk about fly fishing on the Snoqualmie River and other Puget Sound streams Wednesday at a Clearwater Fly Casters meeting at the Best Western Plus University Inn here.
Sprenkle was taught to fly fish on the North and Middle forks of the Snowqualmie by her father and she later ran a women’s fly fishing program out of the Gig Harbor Fly Shop. She is working on a master’s degree in English at the Cheney-based school.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a $17 buffet dinner at 6:30 and then Sprenkle’s talk.
Tenkara fishing is subject of Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting next week
Alan Marshall, of Lewiston, will talk about tenkara fishing at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday evening at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Tenkara is a simple and lightweight style of fly fishing in which a short section of line is tied to the tip of a rod. There is no reel. Tenkara often is said to be from Japan but the style was common to several places historically. Marshall will discuss his tenkara experiences.
The meeting opens with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by dinner at 6 and then the program. Visitors are welcome.
Youth Hunter Education Challenge event is set for Saturday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host the Youth Hunter Education Challenge at its range near here Saturday morning.
The group will use the six-bench side of the range from 9 a.m. until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will be available for public shooting all day and the six-bench side will be available in the afternoon.
More information about the Youth Hunter Education Challenge is available by contacting Dave Pakula at (509) 780-8058 or spakula@gmail.com.
Youth Conservation Corps jobs offered to young people at Spalding park
SPALDING — The Nez Perce National Historical Park is recruiting young people to serve on its Youth Conservation Corps this summer.
According to a National Park Service news release, the eight-week program runs from June 20 to Aug. 11 and gives participants an understanding and appreciation of natural and cultural resources, park maintenance needs and park interpretation. As many as three corps members will work about 40 hours per week at a rate of $10 per hour.
More information and applications are available by contacting the park by phone at (208) 843-7001 or email at Russ_Cash@nps.gov. Applicants must be at least 15 by June 20 but not turn 19 until after Aug. 11. Applications must be submitted by May 29.
Wilderness education grants are now up for grabs
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation is accepting applications for its Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grant.
The wilderness education grants provide teachers and educational organizations with money to incorporate wilderness stewardship into classroom or outdoor curriculum.
The program was established by friends and family of the late Saylor Johnson, of Nezperce, to honor her commitment to hands-on wilderness education for people of all ages.
Grants of as much as $1,000 per year are available. Anyone seeking more information, grant applications and a list of previous grantees may visit selwaybitterroot.org/csjwef-grant.
Salmon River Jet Boat Race are planned for next week
RIGGINS — The annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race will be held here starting next Friday and lasting through April 16.
The weekend kicks off with a 6 p.m. Show-n-Shine and barbecue at Riggins City Park next Friday. Races between Island Bar and Lightning Creek start at 10 a.m. April 15 and will be followed by a dusk fireworks show at the city park. Racing resumes at 10 a.m. April 16 and will be followed by a 3 p.m. awards banquet at the Riggins Community Center.