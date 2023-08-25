Washington rec program seeks public comment on grant process
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office is asking for public comments on proposed changes to the way it evaluates grant applications for parks, trails and other outdoor spaces.
According to a news release from the agency, the changes would affect grants in the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account, Land and Water Conservation Fund, Youth Athletic Facilities and the state’s largest grant program for parks and trails — the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program’s Local Parks, Trails, and Water Access categories.
“Our goal is to close gaps in access to parks, trails and outdoor spaces, and better reward grant applications that have been developed collaboratively with community input,” said Megan Duffy, director of the office. “These criteria changes are part of that effort.”
The office is working to revise the evaluation criteria in four areas: project need, how that need is met (including scope and design), how the public has been involved in the project and how to value projects that would expand or renovate a facility. The office also wants to make administrative changes to align grant criteria with priorities in the 2023 Washington State Recreation and Conservation Plan and be more consistent across multiple grant programs.
More information about the proposed changes and comment opportunity can be found at bit.ly/45J0srU.
White sturgeon management plan to be discussed
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking for public comments on a draft 10-year white sturgeon management plan.
The document, updated from an existing plan, will guide white sturgeon management and conservation priorities throughout the Snake River, according to an agency news release. It is available for review at bit.ly/47Jgvrj. The agency will host an online-only open house and question-and-answer period via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday at bit.ly/3EbrpbQ.
Washington working on rules for black bear depredation permits
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking public comment through Oct. 2 on a proposed rule change that would revise how it issues black bear timber damage depredation permits.
According to a news release from the agency, the proposal would provide a process for the department to issue permits allowing people to kill black bears in specific locations where they are damaging commercial timber. It would identify how permits could be applied for, the conditions of the permits and how the department would manage applications.
A copy of the rulemaking proposal and comment opportunity is available at bit.ly/3QNoM7C.
Idaho taking applications for firearm, archery ranges grants
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is taking applications for grants designed to help organizations and agencies establish or upgrade public firearm and archery ranges.
Fish and Game announced in a news release it expects to award more than $550,000 in grants next year.
“This is a great opportunity for public range operators — either clubs or government agencies — to improve and enhance their facilities to better serve public shooters and archers,” said Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game’s hunter and angler recruitment manager.
More information, including grant applications, can be found at bit.ly/3QT8WIr.
Officials shutting down camping at Ahsahka fishing access sites
OROFINO — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has eliminated camping at its Ahsahka fishing access sites.
The area along Idaho State Highway 7 on the north side of the Clearwater River just upstream of Dworshak National Fish Hatchery is popular with anglers during salmon and steelhead fishing seasons. The department previously allowed camping there for as long as 10 consecutive days. According to an Idaho Fish and Game news release, the change was made to curb misuse like vandalism, dumping of trash, drug use, disorderly conduct and the abandonment of vehicles.
The area includes two boat ramps, is a productive salmon and steelhead fishing area and the camping closure could negatively affect anglers and the local economy, according to the news release. Because of that, the agency is open to partnering with other entities, including local governments or civic groups, in an attempt to better manage the area and potentially restore camping. Those interested are asked to contact department officials by calling the Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston at (208) 799-5010.
Fire danger has prompted closures for a number of publicly accessible private properties in northern Idaho
Idaho Fish and Game distributed a news release from the North Idaho Timber Group that said the group will close all roads and walk-in access to lands enrolled in the state’s Large Tracts Program beginning Wednesday.
The group includes Manulife Investment Management Timberland and Agriculture, Molpus Woodlands Group and Stimson Lumber Company. The companies have about 336,000 acres of private land enrolled in the Large Tracts Program, which allows public access for recreation.
The release said the closure was ordered because of high fire danger and strained fire suppression resources throughout the west.
Peter Stegner, a representative for the timber group, said in the release that the closure is “in the best interests of the community and the environment.”
“While this type of restriction is not necessary during most fire seasons, this year is extraordinary in terms of wildfire risk for Idaho and all neighboring western states,” Stegner said.
No end date was given for the closure. Stegner said in the release that they expect the closure “will last until wetting rains reduce the hazard later in the season.”