Flows increasing at Dworshak Dam
AHSAHKA — The flow of water released from Dworshak Dam will double over the next few days, according to an Army Corps of Engineers news release.
Dworshak was releasing 5,100 cubic feet of water per second earlier this week, but was planning to increase that rate to 7,000 cfs on Thursday evening. By Sunday evening, flows will increase for a two-day period to be in the approximate range of 9,000 to 10,000 cfs, according to the news release.
The increase in flows will occur while natural flows are decreasing. The changes will result in the Clearwater River rising by approximately 1 foot near Peck, according to the news release.
The project’s goal is to manage late-season runoff while still providing appropriate flood risk management.
For safety, the public is advised to be aware of the danger associated with fluctuating river flows and elevations, according to the news release. The river at this time of year is deep, cold and fast, so extreme caution should be used near riverbanks. Boaters, anglers and other people using waterways both in Dworshak Reservoir and below the dam on the Clearwater River are advised to be alert to changes in water elevation and volume of flow.
Free fishing clinic for children planned for April 22 at Moscow
MOSCOW — A free fishing clinic for children 12 and younger is planned for 9 a.m. to noon April 22 at Hordemann Pond Kiwanis Park in Moscow.
The pond has been stocked with fish by the Idaho Fish and Game Department, and the agency will provide fishing equipment and help with cleaning and packaging fish. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Hot cocoa, coffee, granola bars and cookies will be provided.
The park is located east of Eisenhower Street in northeast Moscow. This free fishing event has been hosted at the park for many years by Moscow Kiwanis. The Moscow Parks and Recreation Department is also helping by preparing the park and pond for the event.
Bird vocalizations are subject of talk by WSU research assistant
MOSCOW — Jessica Tir, a research assistant in the Washington State University School of Biological Sciences, will speak about bird vocalizations Wednesday evening in Moscow during a Palouse Audubon Society program.
It’s been established that birds can use the calls made by other birds to find food, but not much is known about other types of information about food that may be transmitted by bird calls. Tir will talk about her research, which examines the potential for birds to use calls to assess when food is declining — information that could help birds make movement decisions.
Tir’s presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
