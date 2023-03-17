Shooting match set for Saturday at range near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a B-course shooting match at its range near here Saturday.
The 55-round match will start at 9 a.m. and last until about noon. The 18-bench side of the range will be reserved for match shooters. The six-bench side will be available to the public in the morning and the entire range will be open for public shooting after noon.
More information about the match is available by contacting Howard Cooley at inthedirt23@gmail.com.
Dworshak Dam Visitor Center planning closures for event and training
AHSAHKA — The Dworshak Dam Visitor Center will be closed today and from March 27-30 to accommodate an educational event and staff training.
The normal operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Raft Rendezvous scheduled for April 1 at Lewiston VFW Hall
The whitewater group River Access for Tomorrow will hold its annual Raft Rendezvous from noon to 4:30 p.m. April 1 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Lewiston.
The event, which features raffles, games, an outdoor gear swap, and the sharing of rafting photos and videos, serves as a fundraiser for the group’s volunteer cleanup days along the Clearwater and lower Snake rivers. Each year club members float different stretches of both rivers and pick up trash along the way.
Reminder from Idaho Fish and Game: Camping is prohibited along State Highways 13 and 14
STITES — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is advising steelhead anglers headed for the South Fork of the Clearwater River that state law prohibits camping on roadside pull-offs and rights of way along State Highways 13 and 14 administered by the Idaho Transportation Department.
Camping at such sites has been tolerated in the past but violators may receive warnings or be cited with infractions.
Washington commission planning to meet today, Saturday at Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a meeting here today and Saturday to discuss a number of items, including black bear hunting, wolves and a plan that guides formation of hunting seasons.
The commission has reserved two hours today to discuss revision of the Game Management Plan that managers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife use as a guide while setting hunting season recommendations. The revision process has garnered interest from both hunters and those who want to see less hunting in the state.
The commission also will consider acquisition of a small parcel of land, which includes a boat ramp, at Boggan’s Oasis in Asotin County.
On Saturday the commission will review and likely vote on petitions asking it to open a special spring black bear hunting season to address timber damage caused by bears and predation on elk calves by bears. The commission previously ended recreational spring black bear hunting. The commission has set aside four hours for a wolf management workshop focused on the use of ranger riders and other nonlethal methods to deter livestock depredation.
A full agenda and links to observe the meeting online are available at bit.ly/3mXwpLX.
Palouse Audubon Society offering grants to UI, WSU graduate students
The Palouse Audubon Society is accepting applications for grants to University of Idaho and Washington State University graduate students whose work promotes education, conservation, and restoration of natural ecosystems focused on birds, other wildlife and their habitats.
Each of the two grants are worth $1,000. More information is available at palouseaudubon.org.
Bird hunting seasons to be discussed next week
An open house on proposed migratory game bird hunting seasons in Idaho will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Clearwater Regional Office at 3316 16th St. in Lewiston.
The proposals are available for review at bit.ly/3JJa2Ti.
Camp hosts sought for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest
KAMIAH — The U.S. Forest Service is seeking volunteer camp hosts to work at Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest campgrounds this summer.
Openings are available at several campgrounds throughout the 2-million-acre forest. More information about the opportunities and requirements are available at bit.ly/3YQg5d4.