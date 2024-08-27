Class on Idaho boating laws set for Oct. 20
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging boaters of all experience levels to take a class on Idaho boating laws from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20.
According to a news release about the class, many families take it together so both kids and adults can safely operate their boat. Some insurance companies even offer a discount to boat owners who successfully complete the course.
The class will be held at the Sheriff’s Office at 1150 Wall St. in North Lewiston.
Officials plan water level reduction at Moose Creek Reservoir to combat pondweed
BOVILL — The water level at Moose Creek Reservoir will be drawn down starting Nov. 4 and stay 8 to 10 feet below full pool through winter in an effort by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to control pondweed.
The aquatic plant has spread across much of the popular reservoir and reduced fishing opportunities there. The same strategy was implemented in 2018 and proved effective, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release. The agency expects the treatment to be effective for five to seven years.
Fishing will remain open during the drawdown but some bass and bluegill will be moved to other lakes. Releases of rainbow trout planned for this fall will be moved to Elk Creek Reservoir. Hatchery stocking will resume next spring when the water level will be allowed to return to full pool.
Casting for Recovery fundraising event scheduled Oct. 24
Casting for Recovery, an organization that helps women with breast cancer, will hold a fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Lindsay Creek Vineyards near Lewiston.
The Corks for A Cause event will feature live music, games, auctions and fly fishing demonstrations. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase.
Casting for Recovery provides free weekend retreats for breast cancer survivors. More information is available at castingforrecovery.org or by contacting Peg Kingery at pkingery@alumni.uidaho.ed.
Retired fisheries biologist and author to speak at Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting
Author Dennis Dauble will be the featured guest speaker at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday.
Dauble will talk about fishing for steelhead and trout in the rivers and streams fed by the Blue Mountains. The retired fisheries biologist has written several books about fishing. They are available at dennisdaublebooks.com.
The meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour. A no-host dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and Dauble will talk at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Washington parks and rec commission to meet this week in Clarkston
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a work session and meeting Wednesday and Thursday at the Holiday Inn and Event Center at Clarkston.
While the agendas do not include items specific to parks in southeastern Washington, the meeting is an opportunity for area residents to see the commission in action and interact with commissioners and park officials.
The work session will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the commission meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Thursday. The agendas to the work session and regular meeting are available at bit.ly/3zHH1VW.
Projects wrap up in Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, Eagle Cap Wilderness
BAKER CITY, Ore. — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest recently completed a project to update trails and bridges in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area and the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
The work, authorized in 2021, was designed to enhance trail safety and improve the quality of backcountry experiences for visitors, according to a news release from the agency. It was funded by the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020. According to the news release, the forest, partner organizations and contractors maintained 410 miles of trails including the construction of two bridges along the Snake River National Recreation Trail No. 102 at Kirkwood Ranch in Hells Canyon.
“We are grateful to all our partners and volunteers for their dedication and hard work in preserving and enhancing these treasured landscapes,” Shaun McKinney, Forest Supervisor for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, said in the news release. “Their efforts ensure that visitors can continue to enjoy safe and memorable experiences in the Hells Canyon NRA and the Eagle Cap Wilderness.”