Check stations, self-service kiosks to open for CWD testing

Check stations and self-service kiosks will be available for hunters in eastern Washington this weekend to get their animals tested for chronic wasting disease.

The state’s early general deer and elk seasons opened Saturday, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff will be working check stations from Colville to Walla Walla. There will also be more than a dozen sites open for hunters to drop off the heads of their animals for testing.

Most of the self-service kiosks are within the agency’s “incident response area” — the zone surrounding the location where a deer was found to have CWD this summer.

CWD testing is required for all hunter-killed and salvaged elk and deer in the zone, which covers game management units 124, 127 and 130.

Hunters who use the sites will be able to drop off the head of the deer or elk they’ve killed and placed in a barrel or freezer. Department staff will later extract samples from the heads and ship them off for testing.

The testing mandate in the three eastern Washington hunt units followed the confirmation of the state’s first case of CWD in a whitetail deer in north Spokane this summer.

CWD is an always fatal disease affecting deer, elk and moose. Spread by deformed proteins shed in bodily fluids, the disease attacks the animals’ nervous systems, causing them to become emaciated and eventually die.