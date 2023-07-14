OROFINO — The volunteer group River Access for Tomorrow will hold its annual Clearwater River cleanup Saturday.
Members of the group will float the river in rafts and drift boats and pick up trash and litter from beaches between Zan’s Boat Ramp and the Pink House Hole. Signup is from 10-11 a.m. at Zan’s. A barbecue will follow the event, and prizes will be awarded to participants.
More information is available by contacting Tim Rivers at (208) 743-7025.
Umatilla National Forest takes steps to reduce fire risk
PENDLETON, Ore. — Officials on the Umatilla National Forest have implemented restrictions for smoking, off-road travel and chain saw use.
The rules were prompted by rising fire danger and the arrival of hot and dry weather.
Under the rules, chain saws may be operated only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease. Saw operators are required to have an ax with at least a 2-pound head and 26-inch handle, an 8-inch-wide shovel with at least a 26-inch handle and at least an 8-ounce fire extinguisher.
Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or cleared areas. Vehicle travel is allowed only on open roads cleared of standing grass or other flammable material.
Forest officials are encouraging visitors to practice safe campfire principles, such as using fire pits surrounded by dirt and rocks, or commercial rings. Areas with a 3-foot radius surrounding fire pits should be cleared of burnable material. According to a news release, campfires must be attended at all times, and completely extinguished before leaving. People with campfires are asked to have a shovel and a gallon of water in their possession.
Leaky pipe fixed below Dworshak Dam
AHSAHKA — A leaky pipe that supplies water from Dworshak Dam to the Clearwater and Dworshak hatcheries beneath it has been temporarily repaired.
The leak was discovered earlier this year and prompted the closure of the Dworshak Trail. The closure has been lifted.
Palouse Pond open for day-use fishing
HARVARD — Palouse Pond is now open for day-use fishing, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The pond, along the North Fork of the Palouse River east of Laird Park, sits on property owned by PotlatchDeltic. According to the news release, some anglers believed the pond was closed. The agency confirmed it is open during daylight hours but camping is not allowed.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.