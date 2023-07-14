OROFINO — The volunteer group River Access for Tomorrow will hold its annual Clearwater River cleanup Saturday.

Members of the group will float the river in rafts and drift boats and pick up trash and litter from beaches between Zan’s Boat Ramp and the Pink House Hole. Signup is from 10-11 a.m. at Zan’s. A barbecue will follow the event, and prizes will be awarded to participants.