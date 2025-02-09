Coach, support crew and unsung hero

In the end, the story of Amy Mazur’s quest to swim the English Channel is one of friendship. Sure, there was the training and the hardship and the expense, but deepest story of all is the bond between Mazur and her coach, Tammy Bonney.
“If I was by myself, I could never do anything like this,” Mazur says. “You’re only as good as your support.”
The women got to know one another in 2011, when they belonged to a big, fun group of friends. They did a lot of whitewater rafting, skiing and other outdoor adventures, but it was swimming that really cemented their bond.
In 2013, Bonney joined the Chinooks, a U.S. Masters Swimming club based in Moscow; Mazur joined a year later. It sounds cliché, but you really get to know someone when you see them three days a week at 5:30 in the morning.
The Chinooks organized long swims in the Snake River, and somewhere amid those miles, the easy camaraderie between Mazur and Bonney evolved into a deep friendship.
As Mazur’s interest in the English Channel grew, it was clear she needed not just a coach, but a skilled support team as well. Bonney, who has her hands full as a special needs teacher at Moscow Middle School, stepped up to become Mazur’s coach, support staff, massage therapist, confidant and soulmate.
“I do the swimming by myself,” Mazur says, “but I can’t do it alone.”
Like Sancho Panza tending to Don Quixote, Bonney has cheered Mazur through her brightest moments — and pulled her through the darkest ones. The Portland Bridge Swim was probably the lowest moment of all.
The currents in the Willamette River were strong that day and something was wrong with Mazur’s shoulder, something deep. She lagged behind and race organizers ordered her out of the water long before the finish line.
Mazur was devastated. Her English Channel dream felt unattainable and all the training, all the effort, all of it was for nothing. Later, in their hotel room that night, the morale of Team Mazur reached absolute zero.
With a mix of tenderness and tenacity, Bonney pulled her champion back from the abyss. She dug out her massage oils and she rubbed, she cajoled, she wheedled and, ultimately, she inspired Mazur to keep going.
On a night when the candle could have flickered out, they discovered within themselves an invincible flame.
Beyond coaching and inspiration, Bonney provides crucial support for Mazur when she’s in the water. Sometimes in a powerboat, sometimes paddling a kayak by herself, Bonney sets the course, supplies the food and fluids, and shouts continual encouragement. That support is fundamental to Mazur’s success.
To prevent her swimmer from running on empty, Bonney plans to feed Mazur about 20 times during the English Channel crossing. The pair constantly refine their technique, trying to cut each feed down to 30 seconds as Mazur gobbles gel packs, baby food and warm broth.
“There’s no time to talk during feeds,” Bonney says. “It’s very serious business.”
Bonney must be extra vigilant in the English Channel, because an official from the Channel Swimming Association will be observing closely. Little mistakes can have big consequences; for instance, the penalty for leaving any trash in the water is disqualification. Bonney will use floating rope with a mesh bag on the end to supply Mazur with food and drink, but the swimmer must be scrupulously careful not to gain advantage by pulling on the rope.
Given all the time, money, and effort they have invested, everything must be thought out in advance. Nothing can be left to chance.
“It’s pretty challenging,’ Bonny admits, “but we love adventure. We’re never going to stop.”