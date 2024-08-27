SANDPOINT — Idaho is home to some of the country’s most spectacular wilderness areas.

There’s the Selway-Bitterroot, designated in 1964 with the signing of the Wilderness Act. Just south of that one, there’s the Frank Church-River of No Return, designated in 1980, the largest contiguous wilderness area in the Lower 48 states.

There are 13 others around the state. They protect rocky peaks in the Sawtooths, swaths of desert in the southwest and the deepest river gorge in North America.

In all, it adds up to more than 4.7 million acres of protected wilderness in the state.

And yet not a single acre of that total is in the Idaho Panhandle.

A new effort to change that was unveiled to the public at an open house in Sandpoint recently.

Called the Idaho Panhandle Public Lands Initiative, it’s a collaborative group made up of people representing conservation groups, the timber industry, snowmobile clubs and more.

The group’s goal is to agree on a suite of land management proposals for public lands in Boundary and Bonner counties that can become a bill to be introduced in Congress.

Brad Smith, the Sandpoint-based conservation director for the Idaho Conservation League, is the force behind the group. It’s not focused solely on wilderness — its mission includes improving forest management and other items — but getting wilderness designated in the Panhandle is a goal for him and some other members.

The only way to get that done, Smith said on Wednesday, is to have broad support, including from people like loggers or snowmobilers who have historically opposed wilderness.

“It’s going to require a collaborative process of the different interest groups that care about this land to come to an agreement in order to convince our congressional officials to act,” Smith said.

The initiative is still in its infancy, and has no formal proposals . Pam Duquette, a member of the group representing the Great Old Broads for Wilderness, said the initiative has a “lofty goal” of making a recommendation in 2025.

There are already critics. Paul Sieracki, of the Inland Empire Task Force, is worried that it will end up producing a watered-down wilderness proposal that gives up too much to loggers and motorized recreation groups. He worries that roadless areas would be released for development as part of an agreement.

During the meeting Wednesday, he read a short statement laying out his group’s reservations about a collaborative process.

“Achieving a middle ground like a collaborative approach will not benefit wildlife with all the compromises being made,” Sieracki said.

Wilderness campaigns for the Idaho Panhandle have fallen flat in the past. The original proposal for the Salmo-Priest Wilderness included thousands of acres in Idaho. The bill that created it only designated lands in Washington, and legislation designating the Idaho portion never crossed the finish line.

A bill to protect lands around the Scotchman Peaks was introduced in Congress in 2016. It didn’t advance, and U.S. Rep. Jim Risch declined to reintroduce the bill in 2018 after Bonner County voters rejected a ballot initiative proposing a 13,000-acre Scotchman Peaks wilderness area.

Administrative protections exist in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest’s 2015 forest plan. The plan includes a little more than 69,000 acres of recommended wilderness in Boundary and Bonner counties, including the Idaho portion of the Salmo-Priest, the Scotchman Peaks and a chunk of the Selkirk Crest.